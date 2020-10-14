Lt. Marilyn Durham makes history in Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office

POWHATAN – Lt. Marilyn Durham only realized the momentous nature of her promotion after she agreed to take the job.

Durham was promoted on Sept. 23 to the position of lieutenant over the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations team, making her the fifth highest ranking officer in the agency. Beyond the excitement over her promotion, Durham was immensely proud when she realized that accepting the new position made her the highest ranking female deputy in the office’s history.

“I am very aware of it. Just being in this line of work for 15 years and talking with other women at other agencies, it is still a limiting factor to see women move up or even stay in this field,” she said. “I always think how many older male law enforcement do you see in this field, but when is the last time you saw an older female officer? When I talk to other people and I tell them that, they have to think about it. It has been awhile.”

But while Durham recognizes achieving this new rank is a major milestone, she said she also sees it as another sign of how the sheriff’s office is evolving and diversifying. When she was hired in 2009, she was one of three female deputies on staff at the time, along with animal control deputies Christine Boczar and Ashley Gatewood.