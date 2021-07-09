Momentum bringing together volleyball players from Powhatan, surrounding communities

The Club’s staff includes Bryant, Brad Russell and Jason Musick and will also include Powhatan varsity volleyball assistant coach Doug Gagnon, who will help coach one of Momentum’s travel teams.

“I can’t explain the joy that we feel to be back on the court,” Bryant said. “I think the players are excited as well.”

“I think the coaches being passionate about it, too, really helps me like it more,” Heath added.

One of Momentum’s core philosophies is positively impacting every player that the coaches meet every single day.

“That’s huge – it’s a huge task, but our goal is to do that, to make a point of – seeing the player with a long face – and really reach out to her and figure out why and try to get a smile before she leaves our gym that day,” Bryant said. “And sometimes heavy life stuff is going on in girls’ lives and you can’t produce a smile, but the impact of reaching out and following up when tough life stuff is going on, I think that’s one thing that Momentum has become known for through the years.”

Bryant emphasized the importance of “just really trying to let the players know that they’re loved and cared for, not just on our court…that we care for their lives, not just their athletic skills.”