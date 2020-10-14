New towers are critical step for public safety in Powhatan County

Conditional use permits for the towers were unanimously approved in October 2019 by the board of supervisors to help upgrade the county’s emergency radio communications system. These county-owned towers are part of a plan to build a next generation 911 system that allows first responders to communicate no matter where they are in the county. The county’s current system is no longer supported.

The county is in a $9.7 million contract with L3Harris to build the system, Nolan said. The new towers, which cost about $650,000 each to construct, are part of a network of seven towers that will make up the system. Three are county-owned, the county has been proffered space on two, and the rest involve rented space. Work to outfit the pre-existing towers with the new LMR equipment will also be ongoing in coming months.

There is still construction work to be done on all seven towers, which should be done by the end of the year, Nolan said. LMR equipment should be installed and ready for testing on the new county-owned towers by May 2021 and the remaining towers by September 2021. Based on the current schedule, the entire LMR system is projected to be completed by June 2022.