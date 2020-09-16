Although wait for season has been extended by six months, Powhatan football's preparation continues

Had this been any other year, they would’ve already begun their regular season.

But they haven’t, because it’s 2020.

With the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic forcing the Virginia High School League to reorganize and condense its upcoming 2020-21 athletic calendar, this hasn’t been your typical offseason for Powhatan football’s athletes and other teams. They must now wait another six months to play their first snap on the gridiron. The official VHSL fall season isn’t set to start until Feb. 15, and the first regular-season contest date isn't until March 1.

But if attendance at workouts and practices is any indication, Powhatan’s players are definitely looking forward to playing this school year.

“When you think you’re going to have the season starting in February and you’ve got 51 guys at workouts, that’ll tell you right there: one, our guys are committed to football, and two, they’re hungry to do something,” head football coach Mike Henderson said on Sept. 3. “I’m excited about the turnout. I’m excited about the work ethic. I couldn’t ask for any better.”

The way senior wide receiver and strong safety JaySun Carroll sees it, they have six more months to get better.