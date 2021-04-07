Officials discuss impact of new Voting Rights Act of Virginia

The pre-approval process to make voting changes is one area where Alexander said she could see the most potential strain on localities like Powhatan, depending on the guidelines established by the state.

“Any time we make a change, we go through the state to make sure they are aware of the changes we are making and to make sure they meet guidelines. However, depending on what their approval process is going to be, it could restrict our ability to make emergency changes if necessary,” Alexander said.

She gave the example of a voting precinct experiencing an emergency such as busted pipes leading to flooding a week before an election, making it necessary to change locations abruptly.

“Currently we would make ELECT aware of that change and we would do our due diligence to get the word out. I am not sure how this new legislation is going to change our ability to make those decisions quickly and if it could slow us down in making these necessary changes,” she said. “So there is still a lot for us to wait to see whether it really is a safeguard or if it is a Big Brother watching process where we are going to be limited in our scope to serve the way we know we need to serve our residents.”