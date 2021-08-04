PCPS makes masks optional in school buildings; federal mandate means coverings required on bus

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools (PCPS) recently released guidance for the start of the 2021-2022 school year that includes masks being optional in school buildings but not on the bus, continued health and safety measures, and a loosening of restrictions on students and visitors.

Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, sent a notice to PCPS families on July 27 to update them on the plan staff created based on the updated school opening guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education.

Jones noted that all executive orders from the state have expired so “decisions around mitigation efforts are primarily a local decision based upon health metrics in the locality and the collective strategies schools employ to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among unvaccinated students and staff.”

Jones said in a separate interview that it feels good to have those decisions back at the local level with the school board, staff, and parents. It is something he has lobbied for at the state level for months, he added.