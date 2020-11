Powhatan’s 7u, 9u and 11u teams took on Jacobs in Saturday’s Chesterfield Quarterback League 7-on-7 youth flag football games at Salem Church Middle School in Chesterfield. The 7u and 9u teams came away victorious over Jacobs.

All three teams will play in the CQL’s tournaments at Cosby High School this coming Saturday, Nov. 7. 7u and 9u will play Woolridge at 8 a.m. and 8:50 a.m., respectively, and 11u will play Swift Creek at 9:40 a.m.