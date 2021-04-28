Powhatan Board of Supervisors creates assessor’s office amid controversy

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently voted unanimously to create an in-house assessor’s office and shift the county to annual real estate assessments.

The decision was made at the board’s workshop on Monday, April 19 amid some controversy about where this office would be housed. The board voted 5-0 to agree with county administrator Ned Smither’s recommendation of creating the new office under his authority.

However, Jamie Timberlake, commissioner of the revenue, asserted prior to the meeting and during the public comment period at the meeting that assessments should be under the purview of his office and the additional staff that will be hired to run the office should be housed there.

Since at least 2014, reassessments in Powhatan County has been conducted by an outside contractor, Wampler Eames Appraisal Group Ltd. The company was hired by the county administrator at the time with authority from the board, said Eric Lansing, assistant county attorney, who spoke at the board’s request.

Wampler Eames will still complete the two-year reassessment that will determine the fair market value of properties in Powhatan as of Jan. 1, 2022.