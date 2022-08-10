Powhatan Board of Supervisors hears presentation on transportation for seniors

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently further explored the issue of providing for senior needs with a presentation on efforts taken in Hanover County to supply transportation options for its underserved senior population.

During the meeting on Monday, July 25, representatives from Hanover County and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) gave a presentation to the board on the creation of Hanover DASH. The program’s mission is to provide an affordable and reliable countywide transportation option to increase access, reduce isolation and promote independence for older adults and persons with disabilities.

The subject of providing resources for seniors has been a prevalent issue in Powhatan County as local officials work to evaluate residents’ needs and how best to meet them.

Thanks to a grant from the DRPT, Hanover began offering specialized transportation service to older adults and persons with a disability on Dec. 12, 2019. The program allows eligible residents to book one-way rides to certain locations within Hanover County and a few approved medical facilities outside of it for a flat fee. The rides can be to medical appointments; personal trips such as grocery shopping, banking, employment or recreation, and to county government buildings. Hanover County has contracted with UZURV to provide transportation using approved company owned/ branded vehicles or wheelchair accessible vans.

In addition to the program itself, the visitors discussed the DRPT grants the county applied for to help fund the program.

The presentation was followed with a series of questions from David Williams, who represents District 1, on how the program works and provides for the needs of Hanover seniors.

No action was taken on this topic at the meeting.

Other business at the meeting included:

* The board unanimously voted to pass a resolution committing to fully fund the Judes Ferry and Route 60 SMART Scale project.

In the 2018 SMART Scale round, a project to add an additional left turn lane on Route 60 onto Judes Ferry, add an additional thru lane on Judes Ferry between 60 and Batterson and construct a right turn lane on Judes onto Batterson was awarded at $2.4 million, according to board documents. Inflation, utilities, signal, right of way and engineering costs, which increased from 2018 to today’s design phase, have increased the cost. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) worked to find every possible alternative and cost savings, and now have a plan which brings the project to being $1.1 million over budget.

The board needed to pass a resolution committing to fully funding any cost over the $2.4 million previously awarded to keep the project alive, county administrator Ned Smither told the board. By passing the resolution, the board committed to funding the gap and assigning a portion of the general fund balance for this purpose in the future.

Karin Carmack, District 5, made the motion to approve the resolution and suggested the county use money from the now eliminated revenue stabilization fund for this guarantee. While those dollars had become part of the general fund without being assigned once the fund was eliminated, Carmack was pointing out where the extra money could be accounted for, adding that the project would benefit both the county and the schools.

* The board unanimously voted to approve a resolution aimed at opposing the proposed landfill in Cumberland County near the Powhatan border. The resolution said the “establishment of a mega-landfill is a direct threat to the quality of health and welfare to residents in portions of Powhatan County and to the general environment.”

It talked about the risk the landfill would pose to groundwater through wells and the watershed of the James River and its location in the Central Virginia Seismic Zone subject to ongoing seismic activity as severe as a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in 2011 and seven earthquakes in the past year.

According to the resolution, the board opposes “the establishment of a mega-landfill a mere 1,000ft. from the western county line between Cumberland and Powhatan Counties and urge district representatives to the State of Virginia legislature to propose and promote legislation that will afford the same or similar protections for residents of private water wells to reduce or eliminate the risks to the health of residents of fence line communities and the environment in general.”

After chair Mike Byerly, District 3, read the resolution, the board passed it unanimously without any discussion.

Six of the people who spoke during the public comment period were in favor of the resolution and any measures the board can take to help stop the landfill from moving forward.

* The board agreed to move to its August meeting a discussion on the Virginia Loggers Tax Exemption so it could hear on the topic from commissioner of the revenue Jamie Timberlake, who couldn’t be there that night.

The agenda item deals with requests the board has received to exempt personal property and machinery and tools taxes on off-road forest harvesting equipment. Smither said Timberlake has a good handle on the tax exemption and its possible impacts, which is why he suggested delaying the discussion.

Two people spoke during the public comment period in favor of the exemption.

* The board voted unanimously to add an approximately 100-acre piece of land into the Appomattox River Agricultural and Forestal District (AFD) Program. Once approved, the land joined 1,149.8 acres already incorporated into the Appomattox River AFD with the aim to limit the land to agriculture, forestry, land preservation and open space uses.

One person spoke in support of this motion during a public hearing associated with it. The board did not make any comments before approving it.