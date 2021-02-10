Powhatan County continues vaccinating employees

The school division is encouraging staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is currently voluntary because it is under emergency approval by the FDA, Jones said. As of last week, he knew of about 35 employees who have said they are going to opt out and about 70 employees who are waiting to either get more information or see how the first rounds of vaccines play out.

Jones said Nellis has been wonderful to work with and praised his efforts to include school staff in the vaccine efforts, but the process still has been frustrating, he admitted.

“I am a little frustrated that the response from the federal government and the state government is not enough. I am frustrated that priority hasn’t been given to schools that are working with large numbers of students in buildings versus those that are almost all virtual,” Jones said. “I feel for our staff that are on the front lines every day and are having to wait. I think we should be prioritizing all of our essential employees – fire, rescue, police, hospital workers – and teachers should be in there.

“While I think Powhatan County has done a wonderful job and has been organized and supportive, we are hamstrung by how many doses we get from the state and it is frustrating,” he said.