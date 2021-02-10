Powhatan County continues vaccinating employees

POWHATAN – Powhatan County local government took another step forward in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its workforce last week with the county’s sixth clinic, bringing its total number to 644 shots distributed since Dec. 29.
County staff, working with Emergency Services Solutions (ESS), held a clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the Pocahontas Landmark Center gym that served 200 people, including 163 Powhatan County Public Schools employees, with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, said Curt Nellis, emergency management coordinator.
Nellis was more optimistic last week about potential progress with the vaccinations than even a few weeks earlier, when canceled shipments of the shots and shortages led to canceling previously scheduled clinics or significantly reducing the number of people who could be served.
Nellis said he is now expecting a steadier schedule of 200 vaccines a week, which is not ideal but is still better than the uncertainty he was experiencing before when planning clinics.
“They have guaranteed me 200 a week and I can do good things with 200 a week. If I could get 300, I could even do more,” Nellis said. “So, I think I am optimistic that the flow of vaccine is going to improve now that everybody has been beating their drums and holding their breath. … Once that flow opens up that we keep hearing about, we should be able to do great things.”
Every clinic also sees organizers fine tuning the process so that, if they eventually are able to open them to the public, the process will go much smoother, he added.
Nellis kicked off his efforts in January to assist the Chesterfield Health District, which includes Powhatan County, in its responsibilities of distributing the vaccines, starting with essential county employees. He organized five of the six vaccination clinics held in the county and was scheduled to hold another on Tuesday, Feb. 9, barring any unforeseen circumstances, with almost half of them getting a second dose.
Nellis is currently scheduling clinics aimed at first responders and county employees; they are not open to the general public. The public is urged to sign up through the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Feb. 2, the people who have received the first dose at a county clinic included 390 out of 687 school employees (57%); 154 out of 240 county employees (64.2%), and 100 people in the other category, which includes county partners and elected officials.
PCPS
Because of the large number of school employees participating in the Feb. 2 clinic, the division canceled all classes that day to facilitate the event, Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, said.
“It was simply the sheer numbers – 163 staff, many of them teachers and bus drivers. There was no way we would have been able to cover them all with substitutes. Especially when you add on the higher number of staff that is out on quarantine or regular illnesses, we just wouldn’t have been able to staff our schools,” he said. “But when we had the opportunity to get that many people vaccinated in one day, we felt that it was worth it for everybody to do that.”
The school division is encouraging staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is currently voluntary because it is under emergency approval by the FDA, Jones said. As of last week, he knew of about 35 employees who have said they are going to opt out and about 70 employees who are waiting to either get more information or see how the first rounds of vaccines play out.
Jones said Nellis has been wonderful to work with and praised his efforts to include school staff in the vaccine efforts, but the process still has been frustrating, he admitted.
“I am a little frustrated that the response from the federal government and the state government is not enough. I am frustrated that priority hasn’t been given to schools that are working with large numbers of students in buildings versus those that are almost all virtual,” Jones said. “I feel for our staff that are on the front lines every day and are having to wait. I think we should be prioritizing all of our essential employees – fire, rescue, police, hospital workers – and teachers should be in there.
“While I think Powhatan County has done a wonderful job and has been organized and supportive, we are hamstrung by how many doses we get from the state and it is frustrating,” he said.
As of Feb. 4, the Virginia Department of Health had reported 1,366 cases of COVID-19, 39 hospitalizations, and seven deaths. As countywide COVID numbers have risen, and by extension the number of cases and quarantining in the schools, so have the stress levels of division staff, Jones said.
“We have even discussed closing down a school or two or moving back to hybrid because of the high number of staff that are out on quarantine and students out on quarantine and the higher number of cases. Anything we can do to provide some protection for our employees and for our students secondhand we are really excited about,” he said of his relief associated with employees being vaccinated.
Sada Hill, PCPS food services compliance officer, had no hesitation about getting the first dose of the vaccine at the Feb. 2 clinic. She has needed to be tested for COVID twice, and both came up negative. Hill regularly visits the schools for observations and said she has been comfortable interacting with others but still has concerns, mainly related to not wanting to be a risk for her 88-year-old mother, who was actually vaccinated at another clinic later that day.
Stephanie Wirt, a Powhatan High School art teacher, received her first vaccine dose on Feb. 2 with great relief. She started the school year with a certain amount of fear because they didn’t know what to expect, but many of those fears have been allayed by the schools’ efforts, she said.
Still, teaching art to hybrid and virtual students is a strain at times, and she misses the full interaction of working with them in a normal year. She sees the vaccine as getting the nation and the Powhatan community one step closer to that feeling of normalcy.
“I feel there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I wish I didn’t have to wait a month (for the second dose) but I feel like I am one step closer to being safer,” she said.
Christian Miller, a PHS Spanish teacher, said he was highly motivated to get the first dose of the vaccine to protect his older relatives, including his mom. He has hated the separation and precautions that have limited his interaction with them, even though they were all to keep them safe, but feels they are important because of how many people he comes into contact with at school.
“Knowing in the future I can go over to my mom’s house and not keep 6 feet of distance, that for me is it. I just want to be able to have all the relationships and knowing I am doing my part to keep them safe,” he said.
While he did look into some of the science surrounding the vaccine, Miller said what most put him at ease was knowing several friends in the medical field who were vaccinated safely and being able to talk to them about their experiences.
“It has been really informative having friends that have already taken it. That was, for me, probably the most valuable information rather than hearing about it on the news,” he said.
