Powhatan County Public Schools continues to offer return to learning updates

POWHATAN – With less than a week to go before Powhatan County Public Schools starts the 2020-2021 school year, new details continue to emerge about what families can expect when classes resume.
During the school board’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, gave another update on the return to learning, which is continually developing as staff gathers more information and modifies plans.
Because of a survey sent out to PCPS families that saw 3,959 responses, the division will start the school year expecting 80 percent of students to participate in the hybrid model and 20 percent entirely virtually, Jones said.
Looking more closely at the results, at the elementary and high school levels, the split stays roughly the same, with 81 percent choosing hybrid and 19 percent opting to attend virtually, he said. Powhatan Middle School is expected to have 76 percent of students in hybrid and 23 percent in virtual.
Since the school board approved the models, division staff has been working on further developing what they will look like, Jones said.
With the virtual model, the school division has had several areas it is continuing to develop to best facilitate the enhanced online option: creating a balance of real-time instruction versus learning they do separate from the class and teacher; meeting the needs of families who need more structure as well as those seeking flexibility; defining the structure of the day to make sure there is consistency among teachers in both models, and fleshing out what Wednesdays will look like as far as support, teacher office hours, and small group interaction.
With the hybrid model, parents were notified last week if their children would attend school in the Monday/Tuesday (AA) or Thursday/Friday (BB) schedules. The division allowed families to request which schedule they would like and was able to accommodate those needs, Jones said. Wednesdays on hybrid will mirror the virtual model, offering work that can be completed on their own, opportunities for teacher office hours, and small group activities where necessary.
Jones touched on a variety of other topics in his presentation on the return to school.
Health Plan
The division’s health plan is a fluid document that will continually be updated as more information is known, Jones said. One of the most frequently asked questions staff members have received have pertained to what happens if a person is suspected of COVID-19 and is being tested.
PCPS’s health plan says that people who were in close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 should be tested. The health department defines close contact as being within less than 6 feet of the person who tested positive for at least 10 to 15 minutes and having direct contact with infectious secretions of a COVID-19 case (e.g., being coughed on) while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment.
The school division has been asked repeatedly who is required to wear a mask. All adults and students will be required to wear face coverings in accordance with county guidance, Jones said. Students who choose not to wear masks will be given a disciplinary infraction if they willfully don’t wear a mask. If they don’t have a mask, the school will provide them with one.
“We expect our students to wear masks. The only way this works is if people are following our protocols,” Jones said. “So if people aren’t wearing masks and it happens more than once, they will be moved to Pathway I and be a virtual student if they can’t wear a mask in our schools and follow the rules. It is just like any other disciplinary infraction.”
Dr. Lynn Clayton-Prince, director of special education, said the division will be working with the youngest students on wearing masks and is asking families to begin practicing with them before the school year begins.
The division has acquired a small number of test kits that could be used for staff members in cases where exposure is suspected, Clayton-Prince said.
In the case of people needing to be quarantined, for students the division has been given some flexibility on attendance from the state. For educators, PCPS will follow the updated Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act regarding time off because of the need to quarantine.
Transportation
School buses are an important component in planning to reduce risk, Jones said. The biggest change caused by transportation is reducing the elementary schools’ hours by 10 minutes to allow for more cleaning turnaround time between elementary and secondary school bus runs. Buses will be disinfected weekly instead of the recommended 10 days.
While staff levels for buses are currently sufficient, the division did lose three drivers to resignations and two to retirements, Jones said. The school division is putting out buses with signage for recruitment purposes at the edges of the county.
Drivers will call parents to verify ridership status. Drivers will receive training on SafeSchools, Health & Safety Resources for School Transportation, and updates from the trainers that include reviewing routes, cleaning protocols, and pre and post checks, he added.
Wearing a mask will be required on buses, he said.
School food service
Meals will be eaten in classrooms to maintain social distancing with some small groups in commons areas as needed, Jones said. The division has bought some equipment such as carts to help deliver meals to classrooms.
Meals will be available for virtual days and virtual learners, but, as with hybrid students, meal charges are in effect unless a student is eligible for free or reduced meals.
“That is something that is important for the board and the community to be aware of,” Jones said. “The waiver that we received when schools were closed that allowed us to serve lunches basically to anybody is expired. Once we reopen schools, we will only be able to provide lunches to Powhatan students and we will only be able to provide free and reduced lunches to those who qualify for free and reduced lunches.”
Sodexo, which contracts to handle PCPS’s food services, has trained its employees on COVID-19 safety measures and employees will sign policy and acknowledge training prior to working, Jones said.
An additional precaution taken this year is to only allow food service employees to work in one school, he said. Therefore, if there is an exposure in a kitchen or cafeteria it would only impact one school.
Childcare with staff
Jones announced last week that the school division had received a $500,000 donation from local couple Bob and Karla Curtis, with $120,000 of that amount designated for childcare for staff with school-age children.
The division has identified 45 students in prekindergarten through third grade and 45 students in fourth through seven grades who need a safe place to go while their parents are working. For the first three weeks of the school year, the students will be housed at each elementary school and the middle school. After Sept. 14, the students who have not started attending classes five days a week will be housed at either Powhatan Elementary or Powhatan Middle School for three days a week.
Staffing
The school division worked hard to make sure it is meeting the needs of employees to the best of its ability, Jones said. Staff members were asked if they were comfortable coming back to school, and 43 employees raised issues. Their issues related to returning to in-person instruction either because they have a medical issue or disability; an immediate family member has a medical issue or disability, or they had general concerns about returning to school.
The human resources department has been in touch with those employees to determine if they need to teach in the virtual model or if there are accommodations the division can make to allay their fears about returning to the classroom, Jones continued.
Types of accommodations for qualifying employees may include: more breaks for hand-washing; rerouting traffic pattern; additional or enhanced PPE; erecting a barrier in the classroom, eliminating marginal duties; reassignment to a different position; modification of work schedules; having them become a virtual instructor/teleworker, or granting a leave of absence.
For non-qualifying employees, HR is working with the employees and school to determine what supports, if any, the division can provide based on division needs, Jones said.
“I have talked to several employees and the conversations I have had have been very positive. Once we talked to people and talked about what measures can be put in place they feel better,” Jones said. “I think we are in a good spot in terms of our employees and where they are. We are still working with a few – probably less than five – to finalize what those accommodations are.”
After answering questions about the accommodations being made for staff, Jones said that to his knowledge, no teacher has resigned specifically because the division couldn’t accommodate their needs. However, he acknowledged that not every teacher is 100 percent happy, because sometimes the division had to “balance the needs of those individuals against the needs of the school and our master schedule at that school and the rest of the teachers there.”
Policies and protocols for substitute teachers are still being developed, he said.
Facilities
Because maintaining clean schools will be such an integral part of making the hybrid model work, staff members are looking closely at the facilities, said Dr. Jason Tibbs, director of facilities.
The school division is implementing many safe guards, including: increasing custodial staff training on COVID-19 precautions; increasing the frequency of cleaning areas with a high level of humans touching the surroundings; implementing an accountability system throughout all buildings; adjusting custodial staff hours to have more on hand during the day; regular bathroom closures throughout the day to clean, disinfect, and sanitize, and seeking to hire one additional custodian per building and two custodial technicians.
The schools also will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) such as adult and child size masks; hand sanitizing stations at the entrances and hallways as well as in each classroom and on buses; disinfectant spray and wipes in each classroom, and paper towels.
