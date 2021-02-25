Powhatan County vaccinates 1,000+ people in first community clinic

POWHATAN – The parking lot was constantly full and the line of people was out the door at Powhatan’s first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic serving regular community members in the highest priority groups.
Roughly 1,050 people – who were both from Powhatan and outside the county – received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic held on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Pocahontas Landmark Center. Curt Nellis, Powhatan’s emergency management coordinator, oversaw the clinic, which was aimed at putting shots in the arms of people who are in the 1A and 1B priority categories.
This clinic represented a big change in several ways for the county, which is holding clinics to assist the Chesterfield Health District in its vaccination efforts, Nellis said. It was a challenging undertaking that took the cooperation of many people to pull off, but he said the previous clinics did a good job of preparing them for the change and he was thrilled overall with how well it went.
“The people here are wonderful people and they are very appreciative,” Nellis said during the clinic. “We have just had fun doing this. We just took the same operation we were doing before and just made it bigger. It was efficient before and it is super-efficient now. There is a line, but it moves fast.”
Saturday’s event was the county’s largest clinic to date, necessitating an expansion of the space it used at the Pocahontas Landmark Center gym building. In previous clinics, the staging area was limited to the lobby and a former large band room, but those events averaged 200 to 300 shots and were focused on vaccinating county employees and partner agency employees.
Saturday’s clinic saw the expansion into using the entire building. The front lobby was used to check in people who had registered online. After they filled out their paperwork, they headed to the gym and had their paperwork verified twice along the way. They stood in line to receive their vaccines, which was the quickest part of the whole process, and then sat in chairs spread well apart in the rest of the gym for the requisite 15-minute period to monitor for any immediate side effects. Additionally, the band room, which is closer to the front door than the gym, was used to vaccinate people with mobility issues or those who couldn’t walk as far.
The ability to expand so rapidly in the number of patients served was down to another big change the county made – switching from using the Moderna vaccine to the Pfizer vaccine, Nellis said.
He had been promised 300 vaccines a week when using Moderna but was told he could get up to 1,100 at a time if he switched to Pfizer. He has been saying for weeks that if he could get more shots to put in people’s arms he knew they could handle it. So after the remaining people who already had their first doses of Moderna come back for their second shots, Nellis said he will switch exclusively to using Pfizer.
Because of how it has to be stored, the Pfizer vaccine is logistically more complicated to plan around for Emergency Services Solutions (ESS), which is administering the shots. But the public won’t see any difference on the medical side, Nellis added.
With the increased volume of patients the clinics can now hold, Nellis also made a big switch in scheduling. To date, the clinics he has organized have been held on different days of the week, depending on the availability of vaccine.
Moving forward, Nellis said he plans to hold first dose clinics on Saturdays and, once they start, second dose clinics on Sundays. These are days more people are off of work, which includes staff that would be working at the center if the clinics were scheduled during the week. Nellis praised the job done by both ESS workers and the volunteers who handled registration, directing people, answering questions, and more.
“The volunteers that came in are just amazing people and they stepped up to the plate. I told them when they came in, ‘We are going to have fun with this,’ and that was the key,” Nellis said. “We try to relax and just joke around with the public and let them know they are appreciated and take the edge off of it. … Everybody has been pleasant and very helpful, and that is the Powhatan way.”
Sense of relief
Shirley Ward, 70, and her husband, Robert, 71, said they were very anxious to get the vaccine. The Powhatan couple has been severely limiting how much they go out and who they see and they are ready to feel more comfortable getting out and about and, eventually, even getting to see their son and his family in California.
So when their neighbor emailed them a link about Saturday’s clinic, they were eager to register for their shots, she said.
They were also influenced by knowing people who have suffered from and even died from the coronavirus, Robert Ward added.
“We felt that we needed to get this shot and get it as soon as we could,” he said. “It is a comfort. It makes me feel better that even though I will continue to distance and continue to wear my mask, I think I am a little bit more protected,” he said.
The couple agreed that the vaccination clinic was very well run and they didn’t have any issues during the experience. The one thing that concerned Shirley Ward was a lack of people of color in the crowded gymnasium as she looked around, and she said she hopes the word is getting out to people, especially those without reliable internet.
Carl Tobias, 74, and Peggy Sanner, 68, also heard about the clinic through an email sent by a friend. The Henrico couple had been looking for an opportunity to get vaccinated, mainly because of Tobias’ job as a University of Richmond professor, which puts him in contact with more people, and their desire not to be a risk to their extended families.
Sanner said she and her husband arrived early for their 1:30 p.m. time slot and were pleasantly surprised at the clinic’s efficiency and well-thought out layout.
“I would like to express my appreciation for how this has been organized and run by the county. It is very well done and it is a service that people really are grateful for,” she said.
Katrina McIntosh of Powhatan is a Powhatan County Public Library employee who was previously scheduled to receive the vaccine at a smaller clinic for county employees but it was canceled because of icy weather. Her motivation for getting the vaccine was both her interaction with the public through the library and wanting to be part of the “herd immunity” buildup of protection for the community.
Other than wishing she had worn a warmer jacket for her wait outside, McIntosh said the experience was hassle-free and she is glad to have the first shot done.
Registration
Moving forward, Nellis intends to hold more community vaccine clinics, but said it will continue to be subject to the availability of the shots.
Powhatan has established a page on its website regarding COVID-19 information that can be found at http://www.powhatanva.gov/1687/COVID---19-Information. The county also set up a new COVID Vaccine hotline at 804-905-9970. This line is run by a limited, mostly volunteer staff answering calls. If a voicemail is left, it will be returned as soon as possible.
Nellis said the county will announce future clinics on the county’s COVID-19 website and its Facebook page.
Virginia residents and workers can now pre-register to get a COVID-19 vaccine through the new Statewide Vaccine Pre-registration System. They can sign up on online 24/7 at vaccinate.virginia.gov; or by phone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.