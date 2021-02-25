Powhatan County vaccinates 1,000+ people in first community clinic

Saturday’s clinic saw the expansion into using the entire building. The front lobby was used to check in people who had registered online. After they filled out their paperwork, they headed to the gym and had their paperwork verified twice along the way. They stood in line to receive their vaccines, which was the quickest part of the whole process, and then sat in chairs spread well apart in the rest of the gym for the requisite 15-minute period to monitor for any immediate side effects. Additionally, the band room, which is closer to the front door than the gym, was used to vaccinate people with mobility issues or those who couldn’t walk as far.

The ability to expand so rapidly in the number of patients served was down to another big change the county made – switching from using the Moderna vaccine to the Pfizer vaccine, Nellis said.

He had been promised 300 vaccines a week when using Moderna but was told he could get up to 1,100 at a time if he switched to Pfizer. He has been saying for weeks that if he could get more shots to put in people’s arms he knew they could handle it. So after the remaining people who already had their first doses of Moderna come back for their second shots, Nellis said he will switch exclusively to using Pfizer.