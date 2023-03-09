POWHATAN – A multi-jurisdictional grand jury has indicted a Powhatan couple on 15 charges relating to the abuse of a juvenile, including abduction, rape and assault.

On March 1, as the result of an investigation that included multiple search warrants and interviews, Daniel Wayne Kidd, 48, and Rosalinda Delgado Rosas, 34, both of Powhatan County, were charged with reported abuse of a juvenile that occurred in the 700 block of Appomattox Trace Road between April 1 and 7, 2022, according to Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss. An investigation into the couple, who are not married, began on April 8, 2022.

The couple is each facing one misdemeanor and 14 felony charges: two counts of abduction- intent to extort money or for immoral purpose; entice into dwelling; prostitution; strangle another causing wound; object sexual penetration; assault and battery (misdemeanor); forcible sodomy; rape; and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory relationship.

Both Kidd and Rosa were taken into custody on March 1 in separate arrests without incident. They are both being held without bail at Pamunkey Regional Jail.