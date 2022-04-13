Powhatan day care is latest victim of theft of catalytic converters

POWHATAN – A local daycare is the most recent victim of an ongoing issue Powhatan and other jurisdictions are facing of having catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles.

When Firefly Childcare on New Dorset Circle lined its children up on the morning of Wednesday, April 6 to go on field trips, workers were shocked when they turned on the facility’s 14-passenger vans to hear strange, loud noises, said Dr. Jane Chalkley, CEO of Firefly Childcare.

“We were going to the public library for story time – the younger kids were – and the older children were going to go to Skate-A-Way,” she said, adding the children were lined up and ready to board the vans.

Realizing something wasn’t right, one of the workers checked and discovered that all three of Firefly’s vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen from them, Chalkley said. Surveillance footage showed the thefts occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning, with five catalytic converters taken off the three vehicles.

Chalkley said she was grateful Firefly’s large bus was in the shop getting inspected so it’s catalytic converter wasn’t stolen as well.

“I felt like there must be some desperate people out there to steal from a childcare (facility),” she said.

Sheriff Brad Nunnally said the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has been an ongoing problem in Powhatan and elsewhere and that the county has made arrests in the past in relation to catalytic converter thefts.

Kaitlin Frazier was arrested on June 30, 2021, and charged with possession of burglary tools, destruction of property/monument, tampering with vehicle and receiving/buying stolen goods <$1,000.

Spencer Lloyd was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, with possession of burglary tools, destruction of property with intent <$1,000, attempted petty larceny <$1,000 not from a person, and entering property to damage.

A catalytic converter is a device that looks like a small muffler along with the exhaust system. It is designed to convert the environmentally hazardous exhaust emitted by an engine into less harmful gasses.

To do this, manufacturers use platinum, palladium or rhodium. In recent years, the values of these precious metals have increased significantly, and many investigators are attributing the dramatic increase in catalytic converter thefts to rising metal costs, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

“The pandemic has had significant impacts on society. We have a lot of disenfranchised youth that are unemployed, and outreach programs are shut down or limited due to COVID. There is frustration and anger in society. We also are seeing public safety resource limitations and withdrawal of proactive policing due to budget constraints. I’ve been studying this for almost 30 years; when you have a perfect storm like this, we see that manifest in crimes against automobiles,” said NICB President and CEO David Glawe.

Powhatan County had 16 incidents each in both 2020 and 2021 of catalytic converter larcenies, according to Madeline Espigh, crime analyst for the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office. Between Jan. 1 and March 31 of this year, the county had already seen nine incidents, she added.

“As you can see, for 2022 Quarter 1 alone, we are already over halfway to the total number of catalytic converter larceny incidents for the previous two years,” Espigh said, adding that the larceny at Firefly was not included in that number or any of the other figures she provided.

Of those combined 41 incidents in 2020, 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, 29 involved vehicles at businesses; eight at churches; three at personal residences and one at a school.

Vans – primarily commercial vehicles – were the most targeted vehicle types, accounting for 24 of the vehicles involved in the incidents, Espigh said. Other targeted vehicles were pick-up trucks (nine), SUVs (nine), sedans (seven), buses (two) and one hatchback.

Of the 53 vehicles that were victimized, 44 were located less than 1 mile from Anderson Highway and nine were more than 1 mile away, Espigh said.

While protection against larcenies is difficult to guarantee, Espigh offered some tips for both commercial and residential locations.

For commercial locations:

* Park fleet vehicles in secured, alarmed and well-lit yards.

* Always lock vehicles and set alarms.

* Install surveillance cameras and ensure they are working properly and actively recording (not simply live streaming). Park vehicles within view of the surveillance cameras in order to capture any suspicious activity.

* Both commercial and residential owners are advised to run vehicles regularly. Vehicles with catalytic converters removed will sound abnormally loud. Being able to provide law enforcement with a narrow time frame in which a crime occurred increases the possibility of a positive outcome from an investigation.

For residential locations:

* Park in a garage or in a secured parking area.

* Install a bright, motion sensor light to dissuade potential thieves.

* Consider installing surveillance cameras aimed at the location of parked vehicles that actively record footage (rather than simply live streaming).

* Always lock vehicles and set alarms.

Residents or business that discover a vandalism or larceny of catalytic converters from a vehicle should make a report with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office immediately upon discovery by contacting the Powhatan County Public Safety Communications department non-emergency number at 804-598-5656.