Powhatan director of elections addresses voting concerns

She explained that some people have requested an absentee ballot and then asked about voting on Election Day in person instead. If someone has requested an absentee ballot but then decides to vote in person on Election Day, they must bring the unmarked absentee ballot to the polls to switch it out with an in-person ballot. She warned that while this is an option, it will slow down the process and make the voting time take longer.

Powhatan is doing something very unique this year in its efforts to provide an in-person early voting option while still combatting the spread of COVID-19. Instead of voting in the office of elections, which is located in the Village Building, there will be a drive through tent for early voting in the rear parking lot of the office, which is at 3910 Old Buckingham Road.

Starting Sept. 18, residents wishing to cast their ballots early can do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and on the two Saturdays just prior to the election, Oct. 24 and 31.

No reservation or appointment or paperwork is needed. Voters will follow the detour signs to the entrance off Tilman Road, drive up to the very clearly marked voting tent, and be able to vote from the comfort and safety of their car.