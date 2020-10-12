Powhatan freshmen earn first cross country wins on challenging 5k course at Pole Green Park in the rain

MECHANICSVILLE – Olivia Goodrich had just finished her 5k race in the rain at Pole Green Park.
The Powhatan High School freshman was standing at the back of the fence with the impression of, “Dang, that was a lot harder than I originally imagined it was going to be . . . I didn’t know it was going to be so many hills!” And then, when race officials were announcing the top three finishers in the girls’ open A and B races, they said something she wasn't expecting to hear.
They said her name.
She had won the girls B race in 24:32.
“I was like, ‘Whoa! That’s crazy!’” she said, “and I just had like this moment of enlightenment almost, like, ‘Whoa! I can do this!”
Saturday’s triumph marked the first win for Goodrich – who ran a little bit of cross country in eighth grade prior to running for the high school team this year – and it’s inspired her to keep going with it.
She wasn’t the only winner from Powhatan that day. Her teammate and fellow freshman Rylan Powers set a personal record (PR) when he won the boys open B race in 19:43.
That, too, was the first-ever cross country win for Powers.
He also PR’d by more than a minute while racing in the rain.
“It was really nice – I didn’t think that I was going to win when I was running it,” Powers said. “But then afterward, when I saw the time on the clock, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is actually pretty fast!’”
While the Virginia High School League cross country season isn’t slated to begin until February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Powhatan High School’s student-athletes have been able to run unattached in races hosted by clubs like Hanover Elite XC, who held the reverse-course 5k's on Oct. 10.
“It really makes me happy, and it makes me think that our team is going to be doing really well this season,” Powers said of the win.
Saturday’s races marked the first time that the reversed-course layout was used at Pole Green Park. Goodrich said the first mile was definitely the fastest – it was really flat, and it’s when you had the most energy – and then, once they got into the woods, the hills came into play.
Goodrich had also never run this course before, so she wasn’t expecting that – and as rain fell, she said she almost fell down a few of the hills because they were so slippery and wet.
“But it was kind of fun,” she said, describing how it gave her energy. “It was definitely really difficult – by like halfway through mile 2, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is starting to get really tiring,’ but you’ve just got to keep positive and telling yourself you can do this and keep going. . .
“. . . learn to love the pain,” she added with a laugh.
For Powers, the challenges posed both by the course’s difficult layout and the rainy conditions included the uphill and downhill transitions. He described both the downhills and bridge on the course as being slippery.
“I almost fell twice,” he said, noting how that led to him utilizing different paces, including slowing down on the downhill transitions to keep from falling.
Before running high school cross country, Powers ran for the middle school and also a few times with his dad before that; he was 9 years old when he ran his first Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond. It was around last year when he got serious about running.
Along with their teammates, Powers and Goodrich have been able to train with Powhatan cross country coach Paul Smartschan for 90-plus minutes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the high school. They’ll work on a various aspects like hills and speed – things they would’ve still tackled at this point of the year even without the impact of COVID, although now, the sessions account for social distancing and COVID-related precautions, Powers pointed out.
“He definitely knows what he’s doing,” Goodrich said of Smartschan. “Last year he improved some of my times by 30 seconds in one season.”
“He helps us get our mileage in so that we can be ready for the season,” Powers said. “It’s been really helpful because it gives me more motivation to run outside of practice as well.”
Powers will go on runs around his neighborhood, and Goodrich will usually try to run on the roads around her house; some days she’ll go on long-tempo runs, some days she’ll do cross-training in her house, and then her driveway has a really big hill, so she’ll do a little bit of hill work there.
To still be able to do what they would’ve done their freshman year even if the COVID-19 pandemic had not occurred – partake in cross country training at the high school, compete in meets – it means a lot, Goodrich said.
“Since everything is so different right now – school and just daily life in general – running and going to cross country is like the one thing in my life that’s stayed pretty normal,” Goodrich said. “It’s just the one thing that’s kind of kept me sane and I look forward to it.
“I think that running is one of the things that’s keeping me sane through all this,” Powers added.
“I can go to cross country and feel like things are normal again," Goodrich said, "and it’s nice, and I love that Smartschan is comfortable enough to do that for us.”
Her goals include making sure that she keeps having fun with cross country.
“I love it,” she said, “and I don’t ever want to lose this.”