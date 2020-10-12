Powhatan freshmen earn first cross country wins on challenging 5k course at Pole Green Park in the rain

“It was really nice – I didn’t think that I was going to win when I was running it,” Powers said. “But then afterward, when I saw the time on the clock, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is actually pretty fast!’”

While the Virginia High School League cross country season isn’t slated to begin until February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Powhatan High School’s student-athletes have been able to run unattached in races hosted by clubs like Hanover Elite XC, who held the reverse-course 5k's on Oct. 10.

“It really makes me happy, and it makes me think that our team is going to be doing really well this season,” Powers said of the win.

Saturday’s races marked the first time that the reversed-course layout was used at Pole Green Park. Goodrich said the first mile was definitely the fastest – it was really flat, and it’s when you had the most energy – and then, once they got into the woods, the hills came into play.

Goodrich had also never run this course before, so she wasn’t expecting that – and as rain fell, she said she almost fell down a few of the hills because they were so slippery and wet.