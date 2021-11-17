Powhatan groups honor Veterans Day

“These guys they were black soldiers and they came back from Vietnam and had served our country, but still there wasn’t 100% total acceptance and respect as an American. I remember thinking then God is going to make a way where we can keep our honor and keep our respect and let the nation realize the sacrifices they had made for the country,” he said.

In the 28 years and six months he served, Bradley said he saw a great many things, found God and came to appreciate the military for all it taught him.

Claudette Holmes, who joined the U.S. Navy in 1959, talked about leaving home in North Carolina to go to her first assignment and the years and opportunities that followed as she served first in the Navy and then in the reserves. It was during her time in the reserves, she said, that she got to see more of the world.

“I said Lord if my grandmother could see me now because I’m in Japan and all these foreign counties – Italy – and I knew I didn’t have money to travel to Italy. But I thank God for the experience,” she said, adding she was treated well by people in other countries.