Powhatan High School ACA graduates earn Reynolds’ associate degrees

POWHATAN – Less than two weeks before they graduated with a diploma from Powhatan High School, 18 seniors in the Advance College Academy (ACA) program first walked a different stage and received their associate degree.

Now in its fifth graduating cohort, the ACA program is a partnership between the high school and Reynolds Community College that allows the students to earn an associate degree in social sciences while also earning an advanced studies high school diploma.

The ACA Class of 2022 graduated from Reynolds on May 15 and then from Powhatan High School on May 26.

The graduates of the ACA Class of 2022 are: Ainsley Alexander, Kyleigh Brooks, Julianna Cascone, Sarah Daniels, Sheyla Daniels, Jack Dennis, Savanna Harrison, Russ Holland, Keegan McCullough, Callie Mikita, Carter Mikita, Erika Roark, Mikie Sanchez, Peyton Tuttle, Brynne Smith, Reece Smith, Hayden Wasson and Connor Yates.

The graduates applied to the program in eighth grade. They took honors and AP level courses during the ninth and 10th grades and dual enrollment college courses during their 11th and 12th grade years, earning 60 college credits. The college credits are transferable to over 20 top colleges and universities in the state of Virginia.

“The Advance College Academy has been a wonderful collaboration between Powhatan HS and Reynolds Community College which has provided students the opportunity to learn the skills necessary to do college work and to earn college credits while in high school,” said Rick Cole, career coach.