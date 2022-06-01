 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powhatan High School ACA graduates earn Reynolds’ associate degrees

  • 0
Powhatan High School ACA graduates earn Reynolds’ associate degrees

Powhatan High School’s Advance College Academy Class of 2022 participants who graduated with an associate degree from Reynolds Community College are: top row, from left, Jack Dennis, Connor Yates, Hayden Wasson; middle row, Russ Holland, Savanna Harrison, Carter Mikita, Julianna Cascone, Brynne Smith, Reece Smith, Ainsley Alexander, and front row, Keegan McCullough, Sarah Daniels, Callie Mikita, Mikie Sanchez, Peyton Tuttle, Sheyla Daniels, Erika Roark and Kyleigh Brooks.

 photo courtesy of Powhatan High School

POWHATAN – Less than two weeks before they graduated with a diploma from Powhatan High School, 18 seniors in the Advance College Academy (ACA) program first walked a different stage and received their associate degree.

Now in its fifth graduating cohort, the ACA program is a partnership between the high school and Reynolds Community College that allows the students to earn an associate degree in social sciences while also earning an advanced studies high school diploma.

The ACA Class of 2022 graduated from Reynolds on May 15 and then from Powhatan High School on May 26.

The graduates of the ACA Class of 2022 are: Ainsley Alexander, Kyleigh Brooks, Julianna Cascone, Sarah Daniels, Sheyla Daniels, Jack Dennis, Savanna Harrison, Russ Holland, Keegan McCullough, Callie Mikita, Carter Mikita, Erika Roark, Mikie Sanchez, Peyton Tuttle, Brynne Smith, Reece Smith, Hayden Wasson and Connor Yates.

The graduates applied to the program in eighth grade. They took honors and AP level courses during the ninth and 10th grades and dual enrollment college courses during their 11th and 12th grade years, earning 60 college credits. The college credits are transferable to over 20 top colleges and universities in the state of Virginia.

People are also reading…

“The Advance College Academy has been a wonderful collaboration between Powhatan HS and Reynolds Community College which has provided students the opportunity to learn the skills necessary to do college work and to earn college credits while in high school,” said Rick Cole, career coach.

Since 2018, 98 PHS students have been awarded associate degrees as part of the program, Cole said. Fifteen of eighteen of the students were recognized as 2022 Reynolds Honors Graduates, 12 as summa cum laude (3.8-4.0) and three as magna cum laude (3.5-3.79). Eight of the 2022 Powhatan High School top 10 students are ACA program participants.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News