Powhatan High School band director arrested for taking indecent liberties with a minor

POWHATAN – A high school band teacher was arrested Thursday on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship.

Andrew C. Snead is the director of bands and performing arts coordinator at Powhatan High School. The 36-year-old Powhatan resident was arrested as the result of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to a release from Chief Deputy Jeffery S. Searfoss.

Snead was arraigned in the Powhatan County General District Court and is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Sheriff Brad Nunnally said a bond hearing will be held on Friday and confirmed the school system had been notified.

Nunnally declined to comment on where the alleged incidents took place or release any details about the victim as it is part of the ongoing investigation.

When contacted, Tracie Omohundro, assistant superintendent for instruction, released the statement: “PCPS has been notified that there is an on-going investigation of our employee, Mr. Andrew C. Snead. We are fully cooperating with the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office. PCPS has placed Mr. Andrew C. Snead on administrative leave. Any inquiries should be submitted to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office.”