A Powhatan man who was arrested in October 2022 and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography was indicted on 18 additional criminal charges Tuesday, Feb. 14 by the Powhatan County Grand Jury.

As the result of an ongoing investigation by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Russell Shaw of Powhatan was indicted on one count of production of child phonography first offense, five counts of production of child phonography second or subsequent offense, six counts of possession of child pornography, and six counts of unlawful filming of a nonconsenting nude minor, according to chief deputy Jeffery Searfoss.

Shaw was located on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Georgia and taken into custody without incident, Searfoss said. The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office expressed its gratitude for the assistance provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit. Shaw will remain in custody in Georgia as extradition is sought by Powhatan County.

Tim Dustan, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, confirmed Friday, Feb. 17 that Shaw was not explicitly in violation of his bond conditions, which allowed him to leave the state, and was not considered a fugitive when he was arrested in Georgia.

Shaw was previously arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography on Oct. 6, 2022. This was pursuant to evidence collected during a search warrant at his residence which was executed on Sept. 30, 2022. Those original charges are set for a preliminary hearing on March 24.

County officials confirmed in October 2022 that at the time of his arrest, Shaw was a Powhatan County employee in the Building and Inspections Department. He was put on unpaid suspension following the initial charges but later resigned. He was also a member of Powhatan Volunteer Fire Department Fine Creek (Company 4) but voluntarily resigned.

At the time of his arrest, Shaw was also an active member of the Central Virginia Wrestling Officials Association (CVWOA, Inc.), which provides officials for middle schools and high schools within the tri-cities area, but had his membership put under suspension pending the investigation of the charges.