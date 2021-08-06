Powhatan native killed in Florida remembered for kindness, service to country in U.S. Coast Guard

POWHATAN – A Powhatan native and eight-year U.S. Coast Guard member who was killed this week at her home in Jacksonville, Florida is being remembered for her kindness, commitment to helping others, and her service to her nation.
Caroline Schollaert, 26, was a lifelong native of Powhatan County before she enlisted in the coast guard directly after graduation from Powhatan High School in 2013, according to her father, Pat Schollaert of Powhatan.
She was stationed in Jacksonville and assigned to do heavy maintenance for the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON), which is a specialized unit of the Coast Guard that handles drug interdictions, Pat Schollaert said. He said she loved being in the coast guard for the last eight years and was especially proud of her unit’s work trying to stop drug running.
“They had a remarkable record for the amount of drugs they stopped from coming into this nation,” he said. “She was very proud of it. She was one of the few that would volunteer to deploy. Where others didn’t want to be away from home for months at a time, every opportunity she had to go she would try.”
Schollaert and his wife Maggie are currently working on arrangements to bring their daughter’s body back to Powhatan next week. Local efforts are being made to meet her when she arrives with a processional along Anderson Highway. Details are still forthcoming.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call early on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 4 about a burglary in progress and arrived at the scene to find an adult female unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to a release from the agency. She appeared to have surprised the suspect as he was burglarizing a vehicle and she was subsequently shot as the suspect fled on foot. The victim was transported to a local medical facility but subsequently died from her injuries. The sheriff’s office is currently seeking two suspects in the incident.
While Florida state law prohibited the sheriff’s office from releasing the victim’s name, Schollaert confirmed it was his daughter who died in the confrontation. He said he was told by law enforcement that she caught a man breaking into a car and held him at gunpoint while she called the police, but she was unaware that he had a concealed weapon that he used to shoot her. He added that she was proficient in firearms and was able to return fire after she was shot.
Schollaert said his daughter was always a fighter, whether she was standing up for others or for herself. Growing up in Powhatan, she was advocate for those being bullied and was not afraid to share her opinion, he said. As a youth she went on several mission trips, including one to Greece, where she worked helping Christian refugees from Iraq. She helped older citizens in the Powhatan community and fed the homeless in Richmond.
“She would defend kids who were bullied in school. She just had a heart for anybody. It didn’t matter what race, belief, or anything, she was always standing up for the underdog,” Schollaert said. “I was proud of her. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Caroline Schollaert decided midway through high school she wanted to serve in the military. Her dad was proud of her for it, but admitted he encouraged her decision to join the coast guard in hopes it would keep her closer to home.
Right out of basic training in Cape May, New Jersey, her first assignment was working on aids to navigation in New Haven, Connecticut, he said. The job saw her repairing lighthouses and other maritime aids to navigation in the Long Island Sound. She had been stationed in Jacksonville for the past four years and achieved the rank of aviation maintenance technician petty officer third class.
The Schollaerts traveled to Jacksonville immediately after learning about Caroline being shot and have been making arrangements to bring her home next week. They were invited to meet with her co-workers a few days after she was killed and spent five hours with them on Thursday, Aug. 5, listening to stories about what their daughter had accomplished and what she meant to people. Some they knew and others they were touched to learn about their daughter.
Caroline Schollaert started a support group for women in the coast guard to be their advocate. When there were opportunities to deploy on cutters, usually to the Caribbean or the eastern Pacific Ocean, she would fight against what she saw as restrictions put on females for the opportunity to serve. She took pride in her work maintaining the MH-65 helicopters used in search and rescues and armed airborne missions.
But Caroline Schollaert also had a love for baking and taking care of others. Inspired by a grandmother who loved to cook and bake, she regularly brought in baked goods to her unit. She also set up a coffee station at work and made sure everyone had their favorite flavors.
Pat Schollaert said his family has been touched by the outpouring of prayers and support both from his native Powhatan and from the community in Jacksonville.
“She was an exceptional young woman. Our county can be proud of her,” her father said.
