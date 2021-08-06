Powhatan native killed in Florida remembered for kindness, service to country in U.S. Coast Guard

“She would defend kids who were bullied in school. She just had a heart for anybody. It didn’t matter what race, belief, or anything, she was always standing up for the underdog,” Schollaert said. “I was proud of her. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Caroline Schollaert decided midway through high school she wanted to serve in the military. Her dad was proud of her for it, but admitted he encouraged her decision to join the coast guard in hopes it would keep her closer to home.

Right out of basic training in Cape May, New Jersey, her first assignment was working on aids to navigation in New Haven, Connecticut, he said. The job saw her repairing lighthouses and other maritime aids to navigation in the Long Island Sound. She had been stationed in Jacksonville for the past four years and achieved the rank of aviation maintenance technician petty officer third class.

The Schollaerts traveled to Jacksonville immediately after learning about Caroline being shot and have been making arrangements to bring her home next week. They were invited to meet with her co-workers a few days after she was killed and spent five hours with them on Thursday, Aug. 5, listening to stories about what their daughter had accomplished and what she meant to people. Some they knew and others they were touched to learn about their daughter.