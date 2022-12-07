Powhatan ordinance change allows cameras on buses

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently passed an ordinance amendment that will allow the school board to have exterior cameras installed that would capture images of vehicles illegally passing stopped school buses with red lights flashing.

During the supervisors’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, the board voted in a 4-1 decision to pass the ordinance change, which punishes the passing of school buses with red lights flashing – commonly known as a stop-arm violation – with a civil penalty of $250.

The lone vote against the amendment came from Bill Cox, who represents District 4 and said he had issues with a “fundamental shift of due process where we are taking a citizen’s right.”

With the ordinance change, the ball is back in the school board’s court on whether to proceed with contracting with Maryland-based company Altumint to run a pilot program at no cost to the county to see if it is effective and should be more widely used.

Superintendent Beth Teigen said in a separate interview that the next step would be for school bus drivers to complete a week-long survey of times their bus is passed illegally when the red lights are flashing. That will help identify routes for the pilot. She said that happened last week with data being collected and analyzed this week.

Next, the school division will need to have an MOU with the vendor, she said, adding it will be January 2023 before the school division would be prepared to begin the pilot process.

If the pilot program is launched, cameras would be installed on a small number of buses – possibly as low as one – where reports of violations from school bus drivers are higher. Owners of vehicles captured on camera illegally passing a school bus with the stop-arm out would receive a $250 civil citation mailed to them by the vendor with unpaid violations eligible for collections with up to a $100 additional fee.

The school board had asked the supervisors to consider an ordinance change during discussion at its joint meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The request was based on accounts from school bus drivers and citizens of people repeatedly violating a state law making it illegal to pass a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended that is stopped to load or unload students.

They noted an incident at about 7:05 a.m. on Sept. 15, which involved a pick-up truck ignoring the stop-arm of a Powhatan County Public Schools (PCPS) bus while students were loading, making contact with the stop-arm itself while illegally passing.

The strong points of having the pilot program that the school board and Teigen offered during the meeting included the pilot being completely free to the county; cameras only activating when the stop-arm is out and a violation is occurring; cameras only taking images aimed at getting a vehicle and its license plate, not the driver’s image; the sheriff’s office reviewing footage to verify a violation occurred; and excess funds from higher numbers of violations after Altumint’s costs are met going to the county to use as it wishes.

One perspective that was highly sought after during that meeting but unavailable at the time was sheriff Brad Nunnally’s opinion on the matter. So when the public hearing was held during the board of supervisors’ consideration of the ordinance amendment, Nunnally was one of two speakers who shared his thoughts.

The other speaker, a private citizen, said on his face he was opposed to the school board stepping in to “enforce the law when their job is educating students.” The sheriff’s office is charged with enforcing the law, he said. He also questioned who would be paying for the cameras and if they created some sort of incentivizing.

Nunnally, addressing the man’s concerns and answering other questions, said he generally doesn’t support this type of enforcement but in this case it is a pilot program that is not going to cost the county any money and his deputies will have the power to determine whether it is a ticket that should have been issued.

“We will view the tickets and make the decision whether or not they are to be sent out, not anybody from the school,” he said.

He also noted that the red flashing lights are there to stop other vehicles for the safety of children and any adults waiting with them or for them by the road, and “if the red lights are flashing and you pass a school bus, you are endangering children and there is no excuse for it.”

The number of tickets is not incentivized by how many tickets are written, because if it doesn’t work for Altumint “they are welcome to come pick their cameras back up because we are not paying for any camera or any rental fee whatsoever.”

Nunnally noted that the $250 civil fee is not as harsh a penalty as a criminal summons from the sheriff’s office, which would subject drivers to up to 12 months in jail and up to a $2,500 fine. He added it is “basically a free opportunity for us to try to be proactive in ensuring the safety of the kids on the buses.”

Although the footage will have to be viewed by a deputy before a citation can be formally issued, Nunnally added it will only take approximately one hour a week of county manpower, so it would not necessitate him asking for any additional funding from the board of supervisors. He also pointed out that this is a pilot program, and if it doesn’t work for Powhatan County or suit its needs, the school division can stop the program.

After the public hearing closed, one issue Cox raised was an unsettled feeling about unanswered questions regarding the “money trail” of how Altumint’s fees work and feeling the responses were “evasive at best.”

Cox said he understands the interest in being proactive and having a pilot program but that this is a “fundamental shift of due process” away from the citizen’s right under the criminal statute to be “innocent until proven guilty.”

“When we move the citizen into the civil world the citizen is presumed to be guilty unless they can find a way to defend themselves. Now, I am just not willing to go and give up that due process that I think our citizens are entitled to. I understand the attraction for it, I understand the problem with it, but I am not willing to support giving up the due process,” Cox said.

David Williams, District 1, asked for clarification on how the stop-arm violation citations would be handled versus deputies writing traffic tickets, with Nunnally answering and adding the additional comparison of parking tickets.

Nunnally said when a deputy issues a traffic ticket, people can come to court to refute it or choose to prepay, with most choosing the latter. With the stop-arm citations, if someone chooses not to pay the civil fee, there is also an opportunity to provide testimony in front of a judge to refute it. It is similar to the right citizens have to come and refute claims they illegally parked in a handicap parking space or fire lane and have a summons left on their windshield.

The legal standard is less for a civil penalty, as shown by the camera capturing the vehicle and license plate, not the driver, he said. But the owner of the vehicle has the opportunity to come to court and present evidence that he or she was not driving and show evidence of who was behind the wheel.

“If you were not the driver, you can come to court and say ‘I was not the driver.’ That is to ensure the due process of the ticket. … If you wanted to look at it as a shortcut, it is when you make it a civil penalty. But the law does give us the opportunity to have this to speed up the process somewhat,” Nunnally said.

Karin Carmack, District 5, also called up Beth Teigen to talk about why she is in support of the pilot program. Teigen said she is “100% supportive because of the safety of our children.” Children and sometimes adults stand by the side of sometimes narrow roads and children sometimes have to cross the road to get to or from the bus entrance.

“When cars ignore that stop-arm and those red lights flashing they put our students at risk and they can also put our parents at risk who often will walk their children across the road to the bus. To me it truly is a safety issue for our children and their families. Our employees are for it because of our advocacy for children,” Teigen said.

The board then took the 4-1 vote passing the ordinance amendment.