Powhatan School Board approves reduced operating budget

The importance of keeping critical race theory out of Powhatan schools was also mentioned by multiple parents who talked about the detriments it has on students. They spoke of the need to stand up for conservative values at a time when they feel under attack. Children should not have to pay for the sins of past generations or be told how they are supposed to achieve based on the color of their skin, some speakers said. Several speakers also said that critical race theory is in schools even if it is under different guises and accused the school board of either lying or being unaware of the problem.

While all of the speakers had left by the end of the meeting, which lasted more than six hours, several school board members spoke during board comments thanking them for being engaged and encouraging speakers to continue to share their thoughts and issues with the school board and staff.

* The school board voted unanimously to dedicate the Field House at Powhatan High School in memory of the late Coach Ernie Henderson. The division received several letters of support for this decision. Staff requested to have a sign made and mounted to the field house and to hold a ceremony during the 2022 spring sports season.