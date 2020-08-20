Powhatan School Board bans wearing, displaying Confederate flag

POWAHTAN – The Powhatan County School Board voted unanimously last week to ban wearing or displaying the Confederate flag on school grounds in a fairly low-key decision.
During the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the members updated both the division’s Student Rights and Responsibilities document and school board policies relating to the prohibition against harassment and retaliation to reflect this change.
The division already prohibited “clothing with language or images that are discriminatory, obscene, relating to alcohol, tobacco, drugs, sex, profanity, obscenity, vulgarity, violence, that is demeaning any group or individual, or that promotes conduct contrary to the Powhatan County Public Schools guide to Student Rights and Responsibilities.”
New language was added to include “clothing with language or images of Confederate flags, swastikas, KKK references, or any other images that might reasonably be considered intimidating to others such that it may cause a disruption to the learning environment.”
The board said little about the decision during open meeting. They had invited their attorney to discuss their options in a closed session that took up a sizeable chunk at the first part of the meeting.
Kim Hymel, who represents District 5, was the only school board member who spoke before the vote. She said she wanted to support students who requested to have the flag banned in schools, feeling that “they are letting us know that they want a safe learning environment, which they don’t feel they have right now.”
“We are in the business of teaching students, and if we can’t have a safe learning environment for them then we are not doing justice for them,” she said.
Locally, a renewed debate was sparked when Powhatan High School’s Diverse Hands at Work student group sent a letter to Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, asking that the division ban the Confederate flag from being displayed anywhere or worn by anyone on PCPS property.
That request has been supported at the last several meetings since the issue was raised during the public comment period, and it was again last week. Of the 14 emails that were sent to Jones ahead of the meeting and partially read during the public comment period, all 14 of them asked for the flag to be banned.
In various ways, those supporting the ban argued that allowing the flag to be worn or display on school grounds for anything except educational purposes promotes an “unsafe, unwelcoming, intimidating, and racist school climate.” They talked about it being a “serious distraction in the learning environment,” pointed to its use as an intimidation tool beginning in the 1930s and its continued use by organizations such as the KKK and neo-Nazis, and argued that it goes against the division’s Core Beliefs of “commitment to equity and inclusiveness in our schools.”
After the vote on the Student Rights and Responsibilities, the board also adopted two updated policies that had language added similar to the first document.
At the end of the meeting, Rick Cole, District 1, said all of the board members received numerous emails about the Confederate flag with people both in support of and against banning its presence in schools. Cole reminded people that “tolerance is a two-way street,” saying everybody deserves to have their own viewpoint.
“Passing this ban is one step in the right direction but it is a multi-step process – one that will not end with what we did tonight,” Cole said.
He went on to add that the school division tries to promote an inclusive community, and “that inclusivity includes people who think the Confederate flag is a sign of hate and it includes people who think the Confederate is something else. If we are truly an inclusive community, we will figure out a way for people of those diverse viewpoints to get along in the same environment.”
Cole said he was happy with the school board’s vote but wanted to caution people that “the work is not done.”
Other business handled by the school board included:
* The board decided in a 2-3 vote against entering into an electric school bus agreement with Dominion Energy Virginia. PCPS learned in January that it had been chosen by Dominion as one of the winners in its grant program to receive two electric buses.
Under the terms of the grant, the school division would pay $119,743 each for two 77-passenger electric school buses, which would normally cost about $350,000. This price includes $9,230 for mandated seatbelts and $10,873 for air conditioning. Normally, the school division pays $94,073 for each 65-passenger diesel bus.
Staff maintained through data it collected and two school board members agreed – Cole and Valarie Ayers, District 3 – that although there was more of an upfront cost with the electric school buses, a price comparison of purchase and estimated operating costs represented a savings of $66,205 per bus.
However, Hymel and Susan Smith, District 2, argued strongly against the purchase, saying the school division had no set need for electric school buses. Most importantly, they said, the county just finished a budget process in which they admitted they had no idea what the new school year would look like or cost, so they needed to be frugal with their money.
Although he didn’t offer an opinion on the issue, chairman Joe Walters, District 1, joined Hymel and Smith in voting against approving the electric school bus agreement.