Powhatan School Board looks at compensation issues

Several employees spoke during the public comment period asking to preserve the benefit and to look closely at the policy recommendation. They brought up issues such as the use of the word consecutive, which could preclude some educators who have taken a break in their service; comparing benefits with other localities unevenly; and talking about how these discussions are impacting morale.

During the board discussion, several topics were discussed for consideration: changing the minimum eligibility for the benefit from five years of service to 10 or 15 years; looking at a tiered system based on years of service that uses set amounts instead of percentages; setting a maximum benefit or minimum age to enter the program; talk about the definition of “grandfathering” and who will be allowed to enter the program; setting a clear understanding about the future of the program since the current board can only control it while still in office; and making sure both current employees and retirees using the program have plenty of warning before any changes are made.

FY 2021 employee bonus

As a new discussion item, Jones recommended a proposal to provide a 2% bonus for employees during this fiscal year to compensate them for exceeding expectations during the extraordinary working conditions over the last 12 months.