Powhatan School Board looks at learning recovery

Omohundro said there were slight differences in schools, but the results were consistent across all three elementary schools and the interventions will be as well.

“Our spring testing will give us a lot of information. However, we have already started the invitation process for summer school students at the elementary level, and we are looking at approximately … 45 to 50 students per grade level that we will invite at the lower grades for elementary summer school programming,” she said.

At Powhatan Middle School, 30 sixth-graders and 60 seventh and eighth-graders showed needs in reading and writing, while 45 students were identified for early intervention in math, she said. At Powhatan High School, the administration and school counselors contacted 415 families of students identified through the Virginia Tiered Systems of Support (VTSS) process as needing additional supports relating to grades or attendance.

Recovery strategies

Once students who had additional needs were identified, the division began creating strategies to help them recover lost ground during the school year, Omohundro said.