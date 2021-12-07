Powhatan Schools Superintendent Eric Jones announces his retirement at end of school year.

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Jones today announced he will retire from his position effective July 1, 2022.
Jones has been the superintendent for PCPS for nine years and has served in education for the last 32 years. He said he intends to carry on as normal for the remainder of the school year and “looks to finish strong and have a successful year.”
Although he does not yet have firm plans for retirement, Jones said he will continue working, although likely not in a school division. But he added he is “hopeful to continue working with young people and supporting education however I can.”
In a letter he sent out today to division staff members, Jones said it has been an honor and a privilege to serve them and the Powhatan community.
“I cannot overstate the respect and admiration that I have for each of you,” he wrote to staff. “While visiting your classrooms and workplaces over the last nine years, I have witnessed greatness in action. The last 21 months have proven that we can accomplish what few other school divisions are able to do. Your commitment to your students knows no bounds.”
In the letter, Jones highlighted many of the accomplishments of the school division that he said filled him with pride. They included planning for and building Powhatan Middle Schol and the Joint Transportation Garage; expanding an innovative STEM program from one that served a few dozen students at one elementary school to a nationally award-winning program that serves all students in the division, and creating new course offerings for students. These course offerings included high school credit courses at the middle school and AP courses at the high school, as well as engineering and computer science, career and technical education, and arts courses.
Jones also talked about taking pride in helping the school division increase student acheivement measures such as recording the lowest dropout and highest graduation rate and AP scores in PCPS history and the second highest literacy scores in Central Virginia; transform from a division that did not have reliable Wi-Fi and possessed minimal online learning resources into a state-recognized school system in areas of Deeper Learning and 1:1 computing for students in grades three to 12; triple its preschool enrollment, and grow an Education Foundation that annually provides more than $400,000 to students and teachers in the form of scholarships, innovation grants and discretionary funding.
And still these acomplishments “barely touch” what division staff achieved together and don’t fully capture the “skill, dedication and commitment that each of you bring to your job on a daily basis,” Jones said.
“Given all that we have accomplished, what I am most proud of it our steadfast commitment to ensuring that each student enrolled in our schools is given every opportunity to reach their full potential,” he wrote. “Under the umbrella of our state-recognized (Virginia Tiered System of Supports) model we have developed a mindset to overcome any academic or behavioral barrier to students being successful. This mindset has allowed us to be within reach of important goals such as all students reading on grade level by the end of third grade.”
Jones started his career teaching middle school social studies in Gloucester County for two years before moving to Henrico County and working as a social studies and reading teacher at the middle school level. He moved to the administration level after 10 years total of teaching and served as assistant principal, principal, director of high school education and assistant superintendent for secondary education in Henrico County. Jones was appointed division superintendent of PCPS in July 2013.
In 2017, Jones was named Region 1 Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
