Powhatan Schools Superintendent Eric Jones announces his retirement at end of school year.

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Jones today announced he will retire from his position effective July 1, 2022.

Jones has been the superintendent for PCPS for nine years and has served in education for the last 32 years. He said he intends to carry on as normal for the remainder of the school year and “looks to finish strong and have a successful year.”

Although he does not yet have firm plans for retirement, Jones said he will continue working, although likely not in a school division. But he added he is “hopeful to continue working with young people and supporting education however I can.”

In a letter he sent out today to division staff members, Jones said it has been an honor and a privilege to serve them and the Powhatan community.

“I cannot overstate the respect and admiration that I have for each of you,” he wrote to staff. “While visiting your classrooms and workplaces over the last nine years, I have witnessed greatness in action. The last 21 months have proven that we can accomplish what few other school divisions are able to do. Your commitment to your students knows no bounds.”