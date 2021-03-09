Powhatan supervisors approve new solar facility

Cox said his purpose in raising the issue was not to denigrate the North Ridge project but to point out the disconnect between what the board is saying it wants for the future of the county and what it actually has in the comprehensive plan, which is supposed to be a guide for the future of the county.

“This particular project, the components of it, are probably one of the better ones that we have actually seen – I don’t think there is any question about that,” Cox said. “The comprehensive plan is an important thing for the county and an important for me personally. I like the project; I don’t like how it fits with our comprehensive plan.”

While the board didn’t set any definitive steps forward on addressing the issue, discussion prompted by Cox’s points seemed to show there was interest in addressing the role and guidelines of solar projects in Powhatan.

The CUP requested by North Ridge Powhatan Solar and approved by the board deals with a project that will sit on a 315.84-acre property. However, the solar project will be limited to 197 acres within that property and the solar panels will be further limited to a maximum area of 84 acres, said Ken Niemann, president of North Ridge Resources, the applicant for the CUP. Of that, 163 acres will be fenced.