Powhatan swimming opens 2020-21 season

MIDLOTHIAN – It’s official: all of Powhatan’s varsity winter sports teams have now begun their seasons.

Powhatan’s swimming program kicked off its 2020-21 campaign on Saturday, earning multiple first-place finishes in its home meet featuring Colonial Heights at the Swim Quest Aquatic Center.

The boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Cole Malkerson, Wyatt Malkerson, Russell Holland and Nathan Orban defeated Colonial Heights’ team 1:50.46-1:59.16, and Cole took first in the all-Powhatan 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.85, finishing ahead of Orban (1:16.08) and Caleb Shust (1:30.06).

While Cole was the lone swimmer in the boys 200 freestyle, which was combined with the girls race, he did edge out last year’s Class 3 girls 100 breaststroke state champion Riley Bridgman, from Colonial Heights, in the 200 free by one-hundredth of a second, 1:57.19-1:57:20.