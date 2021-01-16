Powhatan swimming opens 2020-21 season

MIDLOTHIAN – It’s official: all of Powhatan’s varsity winter sports teams have now begun their seasons.
Powhatan’s swimming program kicked off its 2020-21 campaign on Saturday, earning multiple first-place finishes in its home meet featuring Colonial Heights at the Swim Quest Aquatic Center.
The boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Cole Malkerson, Wyatt Malkerson, Russell Holland and Nathan Orban defeated Colonial Heights’ team 1:50.46-1:59.16, and Cole took first in the all-Powhatan 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.85, finishing ahead of Orban (1:16.08) and Caleb Shust (1:30.06).
While Cole was the lone swimmer in the boys 200 freestyle, which was combined with the girls race, he did edge out last year’s Class 3 girls 100 breaststroke state champion Riley Bridgman, from Colonial Heights, in the 200 free by one-hundredth of a second, 1:57.19-1:57:20.
Brianna Gillespie notched the top placement in the girls 200 individual medley in 3:19.93 ahead of her teammate Reese Smith (3:24.66), and Mia Wilson won the girls 100 free in 1:00.34 ahead of Colonial Heights’ Ryleigh Hedge (1:02.22). Wilson added a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.33, and she also finished second both in the 200 medley relay along with teammates Summer Kantanen, Rowan Blashfield and Brea Baldwin in 2:12.88 and in the 200 free relay with Baldwin, Kantanen and Abigail Johnson in 1:59.14.
Baldwin and Kantanen also took second (28.65) and third (28.77), respectively, in the 50 free.
Powhatan opened Saturday's meet with a runner-up result in the boys 200 medley relay from Cole, Wyatt, Holland and Orban in 2:04.52, and the program concluded the meet with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay from Margaret Compton, Summer Campbell, Brynna Tester and Sidney White in 5:43.19.
For Powhatan, additional third-place finishes went to Wyatt Malkerson in the boys 50 free (27.19) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.63), Blashfield in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:32.15) and Blashfield, Gillespie, White and Leanne Wrenn in the girls 200 free relay (2:15.28).
Powhatan will hold its Senior Night meet this coming Saturday at the Swim Quest Aquatic Center versus Louisa at 4 p.m.