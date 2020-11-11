Powhatan teachers share experiences with full virtual

Bell said she will often go back over a topic throughout the week to make sure it is sinking in, but there is a level of disconnect that still makes it difficult to grasp how much students are retaining. Academically all her students are passing, but on learning content, she feels the hybrid students are further ahead. And if students were already struggling with the content, the gap seems to be getting worse.

Seeing the virtual students every day allows Bell to help them stay more organized and give them reminders about deadlines, which can be challenging for them to navigate. Bell said she has tried to be very aware of the different circumstances students are in at home that might impact their schoolwork and the volume of work they are trying to balance.

Bell said she has given the students plenty of grace to get work done. She was very lenient in the beginning, but as time goes on, she will become firmer about having them adhere to deadlines.