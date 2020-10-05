Powhatan track and field's Anthony Greenhow commits to South Carolina

He set personal records in both runs that time, finishing the 100 in 10.49 and the 200 in 21.31. Not only were both times faster than the Powhatan High School records in both events – Greenhow is the record-holder in both – but they were quicker than the state-winning times in the 100 and 200 across all six of the Virginia High School League’s divisions in 2019. The fastest times last year belonged to Surry County's Kahorie Batten (100, 10.52) in Class 1 and Bethel's Edward Richardson III (200, 21.32) in Class 5.

“The coaches were able to see my potential,” Greenhow said. “I couldn’t perform at meets or anything, so I was just trying to work throughout that so they could see what I can do on the track.”

Since the start of 2019, Greenhow, an All-Metro runner, has earned VHSL Class 4 state finishes of second in the 300 (2020 indoor, 34.2), third in the 100 (2019 outdoor, 11.13), fourth in the 200 (2019 outdoor, 22.25) and fourth in the 55 (2019 indoor, 6.58). Also, in his first time running against people following the shutdown, Greenhow won the 100 (10.68) and 200 (21.44) at the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University on July 25.