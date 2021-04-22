Powhatan veteran shares harrowing Vietnam memories on 50th anniversary of wounding

Behrens is a true hero to anyone who knew him in Vietnam. He says he has no regrets. He would do it all over again if he were called to do so. He said, “We [the dustoff pilots and crews] tried to do a good job... I believe we did. Life is good.”

In the words of John Payne: “When I was serving in Vietnam, helicopter pilots were our lifeline. They brought food, supplies, and came to pick us up to take us to the rear, where we could get a break. Normally, we were 21 days out (in the bush) and then three days at a firebase to get a shower and some rest. When we got into a conflict, they also came to help. The copter pilots were our heroes. On April 15, 1971, I saw what a hero really was...Fred Behrens. Fred's main goal was to save lives, and that was what he did. When he risked his own life to save Jim Zwit and others that night, under intense enemy fire and the worst flying conditions, he proved himself a hero. Fred has touched people all over this nation by doing what he did, being a dustoff pilot. Fred will be rewarded in Heaven for the lives he saved. I love him like a brother.”