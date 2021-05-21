Racism, education dominate discussions as Powhatan citizens show up to voice concerns

During the discussion about the budget on May 3, Byerly spent 30 minutes talking about school funding and implying he would base his decision about the budget on what the school may be teaching or ideologies it may be promoting.

While the broader topics were always present, many of the people who spoke to the supervisors on May 10 addressed Byerly in particular, either offering support and appreciation for his comments or expressing hurt from them and asking for an apology. His questioning of school curriculum and what taxpayer dollars were being spent on, as well as the way he approached the subjects, brought strong reactions in many ways.

In the days following the May 3 meeting, two different petitions were started as a result on Change.org on the topic. The first, which was created on May 7, is a petition in support of Byerly, praising him for having the “courage to speak up and ask the ‘hard questions.’ The second petition, which was created on May 8, called Byerly’s comments dismissive of the lived experience of people of color and asked for an apology.