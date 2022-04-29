Rick Cole announces retirement from Powhatan School Board at the end of 2022

POWHATAN – After serving more than 10 years as the District 1 representative for the Powhatan County School Board, Rick Cole has announced plans to retire by the end of the year.

At the very end of the school board’s meeting on Tuesday, April 19, Cole made a short announcement about his intention to retire as a school board member effective Dec. 31, 2022. He said he made the decision after months of careful thought but declined to elaborate on what prompted the decision, saying the reasons “will remain personal at this time.”

“Serving on the school board for the past 10 years has been an honor and a privilege,” he said, adding he will still spend the next eight months working hard on behalf of students, parents and the community.

Cole said he moved forward with his announcement last week to give time for the school board to petition the Powhatan County Circuit Court for a special election for his unexpired term, saying he hopes it can be held during the General Election to save taxpayer dollars.

“By doing it this way and announcing it right now it gives people who might be interested in running for the seat ample time to gather signatures and submit the documents required to run for election in Powhatan County and in the state,” he added.

Cole’s announcement of his retirement makes him the fourth local official who was elected in the November 2019 General Election to leave office before the current term is finished. District 2 supervisor Larry Nordvig, treasurer Faye Barton, and District 4 school board member Joe Walters all previously stepped down from their positions.

Cole also currently serves as a career coach with Reynolds Community College that works with Powhatan High School students. He said in a separate interview that he had not made a decision regarding his position there.

In his time on the school board, Cole said he has been proud to help in the efforts by the board and PCPS staff to reach great academic achievements.

“What the whole staff tried to do was work together to really personalize that achievement so that we were using data to identify students in need of assistance and then customizing that assistance based on those students’ needs,” he said. “So I think there is a strong system in place to do that.”

Other accomplishments he is proud of the school board achieving are getting Powhatan Middle School and the joint transportation facility built.

But of all the things the school board dealt with in his time as a member, “the thing that will always be there is the pandemic and adjusting to the pandemic and really operating without any kind of playbook at all while trying to respond to ever-changing information and trying to adjust to that and carry on education in spite of that.”

“People look back on that and say it was a horrible time, and it indeed was a horrible time. But people did extraordinary things to get us through that period of time, and I give a lot of credit to Dr. (Eric) Jones for that. He and his staff wrote a health plan that many other school divisions used as a model,” Cole said.

The pandemic not only changed the way PCPS did education but also impacted the “community persona,” he said. Parents and community members raised many questions about how the school division is operating.

“The questions themselves are not anything that bother me; it is the manner in which some of those questions have been asked,” he said. “If you truly want to change something then you gather information and you come in and say, ‘hey, I’ve got a question about this; let’s see if we can find a way to improve upon it’ … But when you come in with the idea that it’s all bad and we need to get rid of everything, that is a whole other way to approach it and it’s not a positive way to approach it. I think in the end it hurts more than it helps.”

Despite the frustrations, PCPS is a good school division, Cole said, and he is “hopeful it will get even better after we get through this period of turmoil.”

Cole has worked in education since 1974. Prior to the decade he has spent with Reynolds Community College, he worked for PCPS for Powhatan High School for 19 years, 13 as the principal. He also worked in Goochland County for 15 years.