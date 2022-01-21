Scamming a scammer and laughing all the way

Editor’s note: Readers who have been with us for a while may recognize this column. It previously ran in the Nov. 29, 2017, edition of the Powhatan Today. I decided to run it again this week because the main subject of the story, my friend Anne Reynolds, who was also the retired Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office crime analyst, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022. I was trying to think of a fitting way to pay tribute to her. Rather than flowery language, I decided instead to let Anne’s own personality and her desire to protect the community – the reason she agreed to let me share this story in the first place – shine through in her words.
Rrrrring.
“Hello?”
“Grandma, it’s me, your grandson. I’m in trouble and I need your help. I’ve been arrested and you have to send money to get me out.”
Let’s hit the pause button right there. This is a scam. Law enforcement calls it the grandparents’ scam. Someone calls up pretending to be a grandchild out of state and in trouble. They desperately need you to rush to a store and buy gift cards to bail them out. I repeat: This is a scam!
Some people would recognize this right away and just hang up the phone or share a few choice words with the scammer. That’s a good thing and definitely what the sheriff’s office encourages you to do.
But then there are people like Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office’s crime analyst Anne Reynolds, who is simultaneously tough as nails, soft as pudding, and has a wicked sense of humor. So when she was home with her husband and visiting best friend one night recently and received one of those calls, she knew from the first word, Grandma, that it was a scam because that isn’t what her grandson calls her.
But, like I said, she has a wicked sense of humor and decided to have some fun. What follows isn’t an exact transcript but the general gist of the night – which stretched over four hours and included eight or nine calls and a few piña coladas – but which Anne described as “the best time I’ve had in a long damn time.”
Back to the call.
It’s about 4:30 p.m. The man on the phone claiming to be her grandson says he has been in an accident and hurt his nose, which is why he sounds funny. She needs to send $1,500 to bail him out or he will be sent to jail. Anne readily agrees to help.
Her “grandson” puts the “public defender” on the phone and he starts to give her instructions. Anne says she has to wait and talk to her husband because that’s a lot of money. He agrees and says he will call back in an hour.
About an hour later, the man calls back and says the judge needs to know if she is going to help her grandson. The judge is losing patience. Anne assures him she just needs a little more time to get the money together. How long will that take? She needs another hour.
The public defender calls back. The judge is still waiting. Anne says she’s still working on it. By this time, it’s approaching 7:30 p.m. How much time do you need? Sigh. Audible impatience.
Thirty minutes later and another call later, Anne explains the best she can do is $1,100. The public defender offers to see if the judge will accept that. Surprise, surprise, the public defender calls back. The judge will accept $1,100. What a nice judge.
Anne is told to go to Walmart and purchase 11 $100 gift certificates. He will call her back and she can read the numbers on the gift cards to him. Anne agrees. What a good grandma.
After the time she said she would need to get there and back has passed, the public defender calls for the final time. She needs to read him the numbers on the gift cards.
Anne tells him she can’t do that because she works for a law enforcement agency and knows for a fact he doesn’t have her grandson.
“I felt like even though he took my time, it took time away from him scamming someone else,” Anne said.
Plus, it was fun. “I had a guest and we laughed all night.”
Anne’s story was hilarious and makes you want to give a little victory arm pump that she successfully wasted so much of that scammer’s time.
The problem is, not everyone is as in the know as Anne, and, while the public is regularly reminded about this scam, it still works sometimes. It worked only two weeks ago (in 2017) on a Powhatan County resident who lost a great deal of money.
So here it is again. Law enforcement, court systems, the IRS and any other legitimate government agency will NOT call you and tell you to pay bonds, back taxes, fines or fees using gift card numbers over the phone, wiring money through Western Union or other similar methods. NEVER.
So if you get one of those calls, unless you want to have a little fun like Anne, just hang up. If you are truly in doubt, hang up and call your grandchild to check on their welfare or do a little research to find out the official number of the agency that supposedly called you and call and check.
And, grandchildren, don’t forget to check in with your grandparents once in a while to see how they are and let them know you are OK.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.