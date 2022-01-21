Scamming a scammer and laughing all the way

But then there are people like Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office’s crime analyst Anne Reynolds, who is simultaneously tough as nails, soft as pudding, and has a wicked sense of humor. So when she was home with her husband and visiting best friend one night recently and received one of those calls, she knew from the first word, Grandma, that it was a scam because that isn’t what her grandson calls her.

But, like I said, she has a wicked sense of humor and decided to have some fun. What follows isn’t an exact transcript but the general gist of the night – which stretched over four hours and included eight or nine calls and a few piña coladas – but which Anne described as “the best time I’ve had in a long damn time.”

Back to the call.

It’s about 4:30 p.m. The man on the phone claiming to be her grandson says he has been in an accident and hurt his nose, which is why he sounds funny. She needs to send $1,500 to bail him out or he will be sent to jail. Anne readily agrees to help.

Her “grandson” puts the “public defender” on the phone and he starts to give her instructions. Anne says she has to wait and talk to her husband because that’s a lot of money. He agrees and says he will call back in an hour.