School board considers beginning of school year issues, COVID-19 impacts

Board members were obviously displeased with how many absences the division is seeing because of quarantining. They pointed out that there have only been 84 positive cases but 606 students have been had to miss school.

In his first meeting representing District 4, interim member James Taylor said he wanted to play devil’s advocate and ask “are we even thinking about living with this as an option?” The schools are expending a large amount of money because of COVID and lessening the education of students “when the impact is very minimal to them personally.”

Jones responded that, “those conversations have not occurred at this at the state level with the VDH. We follow the VDH guidance on this and the state guidance on this but that hasn’t happened yet. We did hear that vaccines would be available for 5- to 11-year-olds at the end of October, beginning of November today, so that would be certainly an option that would be available for those who choose to take advantage of it.”

Staffing issues