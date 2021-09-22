School board considers beginning of school year issues, COVID-19 impacts

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board recently got a closer look at some of the issues faced with the start of the new school year at Powhatan County Public School (PCPS), including the continued impacts of the pandemic.
During the school board’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, gave a presentation on the return to school to date, touching on enrollment numbers, COVID-related absences, technology issues, transportation, and food services. The board spent almost an hour and 45 minutes discussing the various topics related to this matter and the implications on students and the division.
While it wasn’t an agenda topic by the board, the required wearing of masks by students and staff was still a vital topic for many parents who spoke during the public comment period questioning their effectiveness and concerned about the effects the masks may be having on students physically and emotionally.
Absences
While the board members discussed many of the issues at length, one topic that seemed to disturb them a great deal was related to missed school because of quarantining. While the numbers aren’t official yet, as of Sept. 9, PCPS had 4,349 students enrolled, including outside placements, regional programs, and virtual students. Currently, 99% of the student body is in face-to-face instruction, with only 29 elementary and 21 secondary students enrolling in full virtual classes.
Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 9, the district had 84 students and nine employees test positive for COVID-19, Jones said during the presentation. Those numbers had risen to 107 students and 16 employees as of Sept. 19, according to the division’s website.
But the number that really caught the board’s attention dealt more with the impact of COVID on absences. Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 9, 606 students missed school because of quarantining – either due to testing positive or coming in close contact with someone who had tested positive, Jones said.
The hardest hit was the middle school, with 173 students quarantining or testing positive, but the other schools still had fairly high numbers: 132 students at Powhatan High School, 116 at Pocahontas Elementary, 97 at Powhatan Elementary, and 88 at Flat Rock Elementary, according to Jones’ presentation. There were also 40 high schoolers and 19 middle schoolers who came in close contact but were not quarantined due to vaccinations or recently having COVID.
Generally students are quarantined for 10 days, but it could be as much as 20 days, depending on the circumstances, Jones said. Schools across the state are trying to get the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to lessen those quarantine periods, but they are still waiting for additional guidance.
In addition to the large periods of face-to-face instruction students are missing, their absence is putting a strain on their teachers, who have to prepare lessons for them to do at home, Jones said. That is something that is starting to be a wear and tear on teachers, he added.
Board members were obviously displeased with how many absences the division is seeing because of quarantining. They pointed out that there have only been 84 positive cases but 606 students have been had to miss school.
In his first meeting representing District 4, interim member James Taylor said he wanted to play devil’s advocate and ask “are we even thinking about living with this as an option?” The schools are expending a large amount of money because of COVID and lessening the education of students “when the impact is very minimal to them personally.”
Jones responded that, “those conversations have not occurred at this at the state level with the VDH. We follow the VDH guidance on this and the state guidance on this but that hasn’t happened yet. We did hear that vaccines would be available for 5- to 11-year-olds at the end of October, beginning of November today, so that would be certainly an option that would be available for those who choose to take advantage of it.”
Staffing issues
Jones touched on two areas related to staff and COVID that were most prevalent. The first related to contact tracing. Because of the number of cases, in one six-day period, staff at the high school alone had to spend 50 hours contact tracing after hours and on the weekends, Jones said. It was probably worse at the middle school and significant at the elementary schools.
Because of the burden this is placing on staff, the administration decided to hire two dedicated contact tracers to assist the school administration and nurses. The two positions would be solely dedicated to contact tracing and would be funded by American Rescue Plan funds, he said.
“It would take a huge burden off of our administration and our nurses so they could actually spend time working with students and doing their other responsibilities,” Jones said. “We have those two individuals and we will bring those to you next month for approval, because it is desperately needed. I was on a call with superintendents around the state earlier today and most school divisions are starting to look for help in this area. A couple school divisions have reported nurses quitting and leaving, and certainly we can’t afford this during this time.”
Jones said the extra burden this school year is because of the higher number of cases, which the school division only saw at one point during the last school year in January 2021.
The other issue Jones asked the board to consider was employee leave related to COVID. During the last school year, leave associated with COVID was covered under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act that expired on Dec. 31, 2020. After its expiration, the division continued to provide the same coverage until March 31, 2021, once all employees had received an opportunity to become fully vaccinated.
Jones asked the board members to take action at the next regular meeting to decide how they want to handle it moving forward. Currently employees who need to miss work due to a COVID-related illness, quarantine, or childcare related to a COVID interaction currently use any leave they have available to them. No action was taken on the issue at this meeting but the board members seemed to agree some action was needed.
Masks
Masks have been a hot topic for parents ever since Jones announced on Aug. 9 that the division would require masks be worn by everyone inside school buildings and on buses at the start of the school year. The announcement was an about face from the school division’s initial position that masks would be optional.
As they have been at the last several meetings, many of the comments about masks centered on the argument that they are ineffective in fighting viruses and thus are unnecessary. Lisa Stancil talked about the size of holes in masks compared to the size of a virion, which is an entire virus particle, and likened it to “throwing sand at a chain link fence.”
Gray Smith talked about the psychological impacts that masks, social distancing, and seemingly arbitrary decisions about which activities will be allowed are having on students. He mentioned the cancellation of the Homecoming dance and the memories that will be lost.
Lauren Lahham took issue with the way religious exemptions for masks are being handled and how she feels children are being singled out and isolated.
Stephanie Wrenn criticized the handling of students found to not be wearing masks or wearing them improperly. Repeated infractions could result in students having to attend a special session where they relearn how to properly wear a mask. Wrenn took issue not only with the lack of notification of some infractions that could lead to the class but also the possible implications if students have to take the class repeatedly. She questioned whether repeated problems could lead to harsher punishment such as an in-school suspension.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.