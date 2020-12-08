School board hires new company to clean schools

“We are not happy, and we haven’t been happy. And when I say we, I am talking about our teachers, our students, parents, the board,” she said. “We are not happy with what has happened, and we are expecting to pay you if you do the job and if you don’t there is going to be the door. I hate to be so blunt with you at the beginning here, but you need to understand that this county, this community is tired of having dirty schools. We have great education going on here and we need to have great clean schools as well.”

While this is the company’s first contract in Virginia, HES Facilities has over 20 school systems, small and large, that it serves in five states, according to representative Russell Leboff. He described the relationship the company will have with the school division as a partnership where they will work together for the goals they want to achieve.

“What I would like for you to understand is we are your partner in education. We are not going to be a company that says that is not a part of our job description. We are going to say how can we help you get this achieved,” Leboff pledged.