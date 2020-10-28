Second precinct change letter mistake causes more voter confusion in Powhatan

POWHATAN – The Powhatan Office of Elections had to correct a correction letter after a wrong address was accidentally put into a notice about a polling precinct change.
The issue plaguing the office’s attempt to notify voters about three precinct changes on Election Day started two weeks ago. An error with direct mailing letters sent to almost 7,000 Powhatan voters being notified of their polling precinct change resulted in a large percentage of them being told to go to the wrong precinct.
In that case, BMS Direct, a direct mailing company hired by the county, not only sent out the letters, which were dated Oct. 2, a good three weeks late but also believes it stuffed many of the letters into envelopes out of order and mailed them without realizing the mistake, said Karen Alexander, director of elections. People started receiving the letters on Oct. 13, which was originally the final day for Virginia residents to register to vote or update voter information before it was extended two days because of technical difficulties.
BMS Direct offered to fix the mistake and send out the correct letters at its own expense by later in the week along with a letter of apology, Alexander said. However, the letter, which now would arrive after the voter registration cutoff, had to be significantly updated.
In the rush to get the letters proofed and approved before they were sent out, the address for the new Precinct #301, the “Bethesda” precinct, at Red Lane Baptist Church was actually incorrect and gave the address for the old precinct location at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School. The new polling precinct, Red Lane Baptist Church, is located at 2095 Red Lane Road.
“I take full responsibility for not catching the error. I saw Red Lane Baptist Church, which is the message I needed to get out, and didn’t catch that the address had been listed incorrectly,” Alexander said.
The Office of Elections and the Powhatan Electoral Board decided on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to send a new corrected letter to the affected registered voters in Precinct 301 who have not already voted, Alexander said. The letter will be done in-house and has already been proofread and approved by six individuals of various political affiliations, she added.
As an extra precaution, the office will also have a designated election official stationed at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot on Election Day to make sure anyone who goes there by mistake would be directed to the correct location, Alexander said. There will also be additional signs at the school notifying people of the move.
Alexander said her biggest concern is that “voters believe that this was done intentionally and that it has caused mistrust in the integrity of elections in Powhatan.” She understands the frustration and confusion this situation has created in an already highly charged presidential election year.
“I would do anything in my power to assure voters that is not the case. It was an error by an overworked, overwhelmed employee and it had nothing to do with malicious intent. I was in a huge hurry to get the corrected letters out and made a mistake,” she said.
Precinct changes
To help ensure people in the impacted voting precincts are aware of the change, here is the information about the changes again. Three of Powhatan County’s polling precincts will be temporarily relocated for the Nov. 3 General Election. Two of the changes are because of those polling places not being made available to the county because of COVID-19, and one move is due to spacing concerns.
The Powhatan County Electoral Board has relocated the following polling places for those voting in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
n Old location: Precinct #103. The “Flat Rock” precinct was previously located at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Road. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has informed the church that they will not allow their facilities to be used for voting purposes during the pandemic.
n New location: Powhatan High School. Powhatan intends to temporarily relocate this polling place to the high school, which is located less than 1 mile east of the current precinct location. Students will not be in school that day because it is a school holiday. The new precinct address is 1800 Judes Ferry Road in Powhatan.
n Old location: Precinct #301. The “Bethesda” precinct is currently located at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School, 2501 Academy Road. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has informed the school that they will not allow their facilities to be used for voting purposes during the pandemic.
n New location: Red Lane Baptist Church. The church is located on the most eastern edge of District 3, approximately 3.8 miles east of the current precinct location. The new precinct address is 2095 Red Lane Road in Powhatan.
n Old location: Precinct #401. The “Powhatan Courthouse” precinct is currently located at Company 1 Volunteer Fire Department, 3971 Old Buckingham Road. Due to the large turnout expected in this presidential election, the fact that this particular precinct has the largest number of registered voters, along with the need to provide voters with adequate space to remain socially distant, the county believes that this facility is spatially inadequate for its Election Day needs.
n New location: Powhatan Middle School. The middle school is less than 1 mile west of the current precinct location. The new precinct address is 4135 Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan.
For the rest of this week the local office of elections will also continue its drive-thru early voting in a tent located in the Village Building rear parking at 3910 Old Buckingham Road. The tent is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31.
