Second precinct change letter mistake causes more voter confusion in Powhatan

“I take full responsibility for not catching the error. I saw Red Lane Baptist Church, which is the message I needed to get out, and didn’t catch that the address had been listed incorrectly,” Alexander said.

The Office of Elections and the Powhatan Electoral Board decided on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to send a new corrected letter to the affected registered voters in Precinct 301 who have not already voted, Alexander said. The letter will be done in-house and has already been proofread and approved by six individuals of various political affiliations, she added.

As an extra precaution, the office will also have a designated election official stationed at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot on Election Day to make sure anyone who goes there by mistake would be directed to the correct location, Alexander said. There will also be additional signs at the school notifying people of the move.

Alexander said her biggest concern is that “voters believe that this was done intentionally and that it has caused mistrust in the integrity of elections in Powhatan.” She understands the frustration and confusion this situation has created in an already highly charged presidential election year.