State waives SOL testing requirements

Lane also waived a cap on the number of locally awarded verified credits a school division may issue during the course of a year.

Jones said he saw the move to help graduating seniors as a “common sense and humane approach” to aiding students who have already faced so much disruption in their last year in high school.

“We are trying to fill in the gaps and we are trying to make sure that they are prepared for graduation and not having to add on the stress of passing an SOL test that would bar them from graduation. I think that’s a great step and one that recognizes a lot of the trauma that a lot of our seniors have endured over the last several months,” Jones said.

While the state will likely waive accreditation for this year because of the pandemic, Jones said his staff is continuing to monitor and assess student progress through benchmark and classroom assessments. Staff is looking at that information on a weekly and monthly basis to keep track of how students are doing and intervene if needed. Included in the larger picture is the breakdown of populations identified by the state such as minority students, those with a disability, and those who speak English as a second language.