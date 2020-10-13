Thousands of Powhatan voters receive incorrect voter precinct letter

The mailing company has agreed to reissue corrected letters this week, along with a letter of apology explaining what happened, Alexander said. Representatives with the company have said they will “do everything they can to have those hit the mail by Thursday so voters have them by Saturday so the correction is taken care of within the week,” she added.

Of course, the problem remains that the damage has been done and there is now mistrust with voters, a distraught Alexander said late Tuesday night. She and her staff were on the phone all day fielding questions, and she was still in her office after 9 p.m. returning the calls of people who couldn’t get through and left voicemails.

Anger and confusion were compounded because of a line on the letter saying recipients had until Oct. 13 to make any changes to their voter registration information, Alexander noted. However, that was the date many people started receiving it.