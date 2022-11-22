Three people killed, two injured in morning crash in Powhatan County

A 47-year-old man and two teenage girls were killed in a fatal crash that also injured two others Tuesday morning in Powhatan County.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Anderson Highway and Judes Ferry Road.

A 2015 Toyota Camry traveling east on Anderson Highway attempted to make a left turn onto Judes Ferry Road but pulled into the path of a westbound 2003 Dodge 3500 pickup truck pulling a trailer, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the Toyota in the side. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to overturn onto its roof, and the truck came to a rest on top of the upside down Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, Christina Cotner, 39, of Powhatan, was flown to Chippenham Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

None of the three passengers in the Toyota survived the crash. Wayne A. Knuckles Jr., 47; a 15-year-old female; and a 16-year-old female all died at the scene. Knuckles was wearing a seatbelt. The two teenagers were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old male from Norfolk, was transported to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.