Town hall in Powhatan covers home defense, gun rights

POWHATAN – Local law enforcement recently took part in a special town hall meeting to educate Powhatan citizens about their rights when it comes to self-defense and gun laws.
Supervisor Larry Nordvig and Powhatan Citizens Alliance founder Don Silberbauer hosted a Home Defense Briefing Town Hall on Sunday, Aug. 9 that about 75 people attended at the Village Building.
Nordvig said they decided to focus on home and personal defense “because we live in unsettled times; we live in even dangerous times.”
“I don’t have to point too far; I can point to downtown Richmond. We number along with over 30 cities now in America that have experienced some sort of rioting, looting, vandalism, statue pulling, … actual murders,” he said.
Sheriff Brad Nunnally, detective Marilyn Durham, and Rob Cerullo, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, led the presentation on helping people understand their rights under the law regarding guns and protecting themselves or others. Durham gave a presentation on the new gun laws that went into effect in Virginia on July 1, 2020. (See information Page 5A)
The town hall meeting, which lasted three hours, covered a wide range of information. Because attendance had to be capped due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting was filmed so people could access it and learn about their rights. It can be viewed in three parts: Part I, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EOS9qKWGBE; Part II, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ahc8KpXqM7w, and Part III, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4brLBuym0w.
Common Law
Cerullo led a large chunk of the presentation focused on existing self-defense law, taking the audience through what protections Virginia offers under the law but cautioning he was not giving legal advice.
Cerullo started by pointing out some of the laws Virginia does not have that other states do have: a Stand Your Ground Law, a Duty to Retreat Law, or a Castle Doctrine Law.
Instead, in cases of violent crimes, the state relies on Common Law, also known as a judge-made law, for when people can and cannot use deadly force. This means it is left to law enforcement, commonwealth’s attorneys, judges, and/or ultimately a jury to determine if someone’s actions were justified force or excusable force.
“That means there is no get out of jail free card. You can do everything 100 percent right, you can follow the law as best as you know it, as best as anyone knows it, and a prosecutor or a police officer or a jury or a grand jury can still bring charges against you. And it is up to you to then defend yourself in court and prove that you were within the law. … There is no statute that says in this situation you cannot charge somebody,” Cerullo said.
In Virginia, there are two distinct situations where deadly force is used: justified use of force and excusable use of force.
Determining if an action was justified use of force is a multi-step test: was the person without fault in provoking or bringing on the fight or difficulty; reasonably feared, under the circumstances as they appeared to them that they were in imminent danger of bodily harm, and used no more force, under the circumstances as they appeared to them, than was reasonably necessary to protect themselves from the perceived harm? If a person met that burden of proof in a trial, a jury should find them not guilty, Cerullo said.
With excusable use of force, the defendant was to some degree at fault in provoking or bringing on the fight or difficulty. However, the person retreated as far as they safely could under the circumstances in a good faith attempt to abandon the fight; reasonably feared, under the circumstances as they appeared to them, that they were in imminent danger of bodily harm, and used no more force, under the circumstances as they appeared to them, than was reasonably necessary to protect themselves from the perceived harm. If a person met that burden of proof in a trial, a jury should find them not guilty, Cerullo said.
However, Cerullo also talked about the With Fault Exception. In this case, the person who used deadly force and is with fault, meaning they instigated the fight in some way, does not have to retreat and attempt to abandon the fight if he is in his own home. The conditions about reasonably fearing that they were in imminent danger of bodily harm and using no more force than is reasonably necessary to protect themselves still apply.
Cerullo said that the Virginia Supreme Court solidified the With Fault Exception with a 2016 case, Com v. Hines.
When talking about defending the home, Hines applies if someone is on his curtilage, which is part of the property immediately surrounding a house or dwelling, including any closely associated buildings and structures, Nunnally said.
“Don’t think about what you use so much yourself; think about what would be readily apparent to somebody else. That is why when we come on your property as law enforcement, you have more rights on your curtilage than you do on your entire property,” he said.
To outline these definitions, Cerullo walked the audience through three cases, two of which were actual incidents in Powhatan County. One involved a homicide where the man who used deadly force was not indicted because both the witness statements and the evidence supported that he used justified use of force. Another case described a case in which the defendant pleaded guilty to shooting at another driver in a road rage incident, and his actions did not meet the threshold of self-defense.
Use of force
Cerullo made several points about self-defense and what people need to understand regarding their rights.
* There is never any justification or scenario where words alone would justify the use of deadly force.
* A person may never ever use deadly force to protect property alone – he or she must be protecting themselves or someone else. Under Virginia law, animals are considered personal property.
Because of many questions related to scenarios involving a criminal stealing property or harming an animal, Durham told the audience to ask themselves whether the crime could carry a death penalty before they pull out their gun and use it.
* In order to use deadly force under either scenario, a person has to reasonably believe his or her life is in danger. Being afraid is not enough. Their fear must be reasonable under the circumstances. Additionally, the force used must be reasonable in proportion to the threat against them.
Durham pointed out that not every scenario is immediately clear, so someone needs to identify their target before they shoot. What if a neighbor comes over and enters your home, which is not locked, because they couldn’t reach you on the phone, she asked. What if the person kicking in your door is a firefighter trying to save your life?
“You want to make sure what you are shooting at,” she said.
Open carry vs. concealed carry
Virginia is an open carry state, meaning people may carry a firearm anywhere they are not otherwise prohibited from doing so, as long as it's open to the public and identifiable as a firearm – no permit or license required.
If people have been issued a permit by the Circuit Court of the jurisdiction in which they reside, they may carry a firearm concealed on their person anywhere they are not otherwise prohibited from carrying a firearm.
Some of the places covered by statute under otherwise prohibited include: courthouse; all airport property; a federal facility (including the post office); a bar or restaurant if you consume alcohol and have a CCP; anywhere if you are have a CCP and are under the influence; school property, except a CCP holder in a car in the parking lot or if the weapon is in a closed container and unloaded; a child day care center (new as of July 1); and a place of worship “without a good and sufficient reason.”
Cerullo also pointed to a new law where a locality can ban firearms in certain locations and events with clear signage. However, the board of supervisors talked about their intention at a recent meeting not to pass such an ordinance.
Regarding private businesses that ban firearms on their property, that is not a Second Amendment violation or a violation of the law, Cerullo said. A concealed carry permit does not circumvent the owner’s right to prohibit it.
Nunnally added that if a private citizen does not like firearms and wants to ban them from his or her property, that is their right and “we will honor their wishes on their private property.”
“Where we have contention and what we should be fighting about is what they are not allowing us to do on public property now,” Nunnally said.
New laws
Most of the discussion regarding new laws was a presentation by Durham, including answering questions about particular examples.
The most discussion regarding the new laws surrounded the Emergency/Substantial Risk Orders (ESRO/SRO), also known as the “Red Flag Law.” An SRO is civil in nature and is similar to a protective order but dealing specifically with firearms, Durham said.
The red flag laws have been a highly controversial topic, Nunnally said. Citizens’ mental health is important and needs to be addressed, but he is more concerned about helping a person going through those struggles than he is about whether he or she owns a firearm.
“I do not believe, nor do I support, the red flag laws as they were passed. This county I doubt would utilize this at all because I cannot think of an instance where the red flag law would apply to you and you not also need mental health care,” Nunnally said.
Attitude
A very common incident regarding firearms that Powhatan law enforcement consistently has to deal with is brandishing them, Cerullo said. On a regular base they receive complaints that someone responded to situations such as someone cutting them off, tailgating, or driving aggressively by pulling out a gun and showing it or even putting it out the window.
“Never ever show your gun to anybody until you are ready to shoot them. If you are not ready to shoot them, then don’t show it to them. … Slow down, make a turn, get out of the way, call 911, but don’t show them your gun,” Cerullo said.
When he taught concealed carry classes, Nunnally said he always stressed that “when you decide to carry a firearm or to use any force, you just decided you were going to be a more polite person than you were before you did that. And if the macho stuff can’t go away when that firearm comes in, don’t buy one.”
“Do not have the power to take somebody’s life in your pocket and decide that allows you to do things you wouldn’t otherwise do,” he said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.