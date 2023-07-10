In honor of this summer’s 60th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Virginia Reparatory Theatre and the Hanover County NAACP will present a tribute based on stories and facts about Dr. King’s life leading up to the speech. This presentation will feature Virginia Rep’s Artistic Director of Community, Desiree Roots, and her brother, Rev. Dr. Arthur L. Roots. Desiree is one of Virginia’s best-known and most accomplished performing artists. Her brother also is a recording artist and is known regionally for his preaching as well as his singing ability. Desiree will present a narrative of Dr. King’s story and Dr. Roots will portray King, delivering several of his writings ending with King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. There also will be musical offerings throughout the program, ending with the audience participating in “We Shall Overcome,” led by Dr. Roots, Desiree and their accompanist.