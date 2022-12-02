 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's your Richmond Tacky Lights list for 2022 🎄🎁

  • Updated
  • 0
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive in the West End is a crowd pleaser.

 Courtesy of the homeowner

2022 Tacky Lights highlight houses

It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!

The local tradition that features area houses lit up with over-the-top, super-bright displays is back. The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been compiling the annual list of them for over 30 years. To be on it, houses must have at least 40,000 lights.

Here's what's new this year:

9604 Asbury Court

9604 Asbury Court (2016)

The Phifers on Asbury Court are back this year, but with only one house decorated for the holidays, at 9604 Asbury Court. The Phifers sold their mom’s house at 9606 Asbury Court earlier this year.

Bobby Phifer has been decorating his mother’s house since he was a child. He bought the house next door to her and started lighting up both houses for the holidays around 2005. The double-light display featured over a million lights and was one of the most popular displays on the Tacky Lights tour. Rose Phifer died in 2017.

“This year, everything has changed. We invested in a lot of LED lights,” Phifer said. The Phifers sold some of the lights from their mom’s display and gave many others away, like the dolls in the doll room. But he does want to forewarn visitors: “It looks different this year without my mom’s house.”

Mr. Christmas, aka Frank Hudak, of 2300 Wistar Court, says this year will be his last on the Tacky Lights tour, after 51 years of lighting up for the holidays.

1411 Pennsylvania Ave.

1411 Pennsylvania Ave.

1411 Pennsylvania Ave., also known as the “Live Grinch house,” will return to the Tacky Lights Tour after taking last year off. But the Live Grinch himself, also known as owner Brett Aliotti, won’t be dressing up to pose with visitors this year.

“Ultimately, I’m worried about crowding, and there’s always crowding when the Grinch comes up,” Aliotti said.

A few houses to note: 2503 Pine Grove Drive in Henrico County won’t be lighting up due to health problems. 6444 Little Sorrel Drive in Mechanicsville also won’t be lighting up this year. Chuck Hudgins, creator of the display, lost his battle with cancer last year.

20201219_MET_TACKY_AWE04

Visitors gazed at the lights at 9716 Wendhurst Drive on Thursday.

But several other familiar houses on the Tacky Lights tour have already set up their displays, including the mega-wattage experience at 9716 Wendhurst Drive in Glen Allen, the drive-thru at 8720 River Road, the “RVA” house at 3209 Hanover Ave. and more.

The Tacky Lights tour can be a do-it-yourself tour where you pick a few houses and drive around to see the lights. Or, you can book a limo, bus or take a Tuk Tuk to see the lights. Most of the houses on the Tacky Lights list will stay lit through New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.

Glen Allen

4710 Croft Circle

9600 Dove Hollow Lane

1411 Pennsylvania Ave.

9013 Runyon Drive

9716 Wendhurst Drive

Henrico/West End

11709 Aprilbud Drive

9604 Asbury Court

1909 Cornell Ave.

9625 Peppertree Drive

8720 River Road

7610 Sweetbriar Road

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

2300 Wistar Court

2302 Wistar Court

Richmond

1510 Grove Ave.

3209 Hanover Ave.

3330 Hanover Ave.

3307 Kensington Ave.

2200 Park Ave.

8304 St. Charles Road

Chesterfield

15001 Avening Place

4424 and 4432 Belmar Drive

7302 Buck Rub Lane

10154 Carol Anne Road

5615 Centralia Road

5613 Charter Oak Drive

600 Coralview Terrace

7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace

12618 Dawnridge Court

809 Executive Drive (Chester)

15007 Hazelbury Circle

3650 Hemlock Road (Chester)

5037 King Cotton Lane

2308 Krossridge Court

3393 Lake Pines Place (Powhatan)

4616 Laurel Spring Court (Chester)

12509 Lewis Road (Chester)

11001 Long Branch Drive

11306 Longtown Drive

2216 Millcrest Terrace

7519 Nicklaus Circle (Moseley)

11731 Parrish Creek Lane

12612 Queensgate Road

10212 Ridgerun Road

14106 Shallowford Landing Court

17201 Silver Maple Terrace (Moseley)

11919 Swift Crossing Drive

8512 Tallion Way

2330 Wadebridge Road

5912 Walking Path Lane

Mechanicsville/Highland Springs

8602 Anderson Court

9410 Apple Blossom Drive

7396 Kelshire Trace

7267 Marimel Lane

10271 Matthews Grove Lane

236 N. New Ave.

10256 Radford Mill Terrace

7352 Roosevelt Ave.

8265 Soft Wind Court

4371 Spring Run Road

4233 Spring Run Road

7703 Strath Road

10288 Wanchese Way

Ashland

9241 Chotank Trail

13404 Dyson Trail Circle

13389 Slayden Circle

Caroline/Doswell

12629 and 12637 Verdon Road

5002 Pine Tree Drive

​CCURRAN@richmond.com

(804) 649-6151

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

