Here's your Richmond Tacky Lights list for 2022 🎄🎁

It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!

The local tradition that features area houses lit up with over-the-top, super-bright displays is back. The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been compiling the annual list of them for over 30 years. To be on it, houses must have at least 40,000 lights.

Here's what's new this year:

The Phifers on Asbury Court are back this year, but with only one house decorated for the holidays, at 9604 Asbury Court. The Phifers sold their mom’s house at 9606 Asbury Court earlier this year.

Bobby Phifer has been decorating his mother’s house since he was a child. He bought the house next door to her and started lighting up both houses for the holidays around 2005. The double-light display featured over a million lights and was one of the most popular displays on the Tacky Lights tour. Rose Phifer died in 2017.

“This year, everything has changed. We invested in a lot of LED lights,” Phifer said. The Phifers sold some of the lights from their mom’s display and gave many others away, like the dolls in the doll room. But he does want to forewarn visitors: “It looks different this year without my mom’s house.”

Mr. Christmas, aka Frank Hudak, of 2300 Wistar Court, says this year will be his last on the Tacky Lights tour, after 51 years of lighting up for the holidays.

1411 Pennsylvania Ave., also known as the “Live Grinch house,” will return to the Tacky Lights Tour after taking last year off. But the Live Grinch himself, also known as owner Brett Aliotti, won’t be dressing up to pose with visitors this year.

“Ultimately, I’m worried about crowding, and there’s always crowding when the Grinch comes up,” Aliotti said.

A few houses to note: 2503 Pine Grove Drive in Henrico County won’t be lighting up due to health problems. 6444 Little Sorrel Drive in Mechanicsville also won’t be lighting up this year. Chuck Hudgins, creator of the display, lost his battle with cancer last year.

But several other familiar houses on the Tacky Lights tour have already set up their displays, including the mega-wattage experience at 9716 Wendhurst Drive in Glen Allen, the drive-thru at 8720 River Road, the “RVA” house at 3209 Hanover Ave. and more.

The Tacky Lights tour can be a do-it-yourself tour where you pick a few houses and drive around to see the lights. Or, you can book a limo, bus or take a Tuk Tuk to see the lights. Most of the houses on the Tacky Lights list will stay lit through New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.

Glen Allen

Henrico/West End

Richmond

Chesterfield

Mechanicsville/Highland Springs

Ashland

Caroline/Doswell