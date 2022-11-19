 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2022

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive in the West End is a crowd pleaser.

 Courtesy of the homeowner

It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!

Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch pulls together the list of the biggest and brightest holiday displays every year.

A few houses like 9716 Wendhurst Drive, 9604 Asbury Court and others light up Thanksgiving weekend. While the majority of the houses light up Dec. 1.

Glen Allen

4710 Croft Circle

9600 Dove Hollow Lane

1411 Pennsylvania Ave.

9716 Wendhurst Drive

Henrico/West End

11709 Aprilbud Drive

9604 Asbury Court

1909 Cornell Ave.

9625 Peppertree Drive

8720 River Road

7610 Sweetbriar Road

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

2300 Wistar Court

2302 Wistar Court

Richmond

3209 Hanover Ave.

3330 Hanover Ave.

3307 Kensington Ave.

2200 Park Ave.

8304 St. Charles Road

Chesterfield

4424 and 4432 Belmar Drive

7302 Buck Rub Lane

10154 Carol Anne Road

5615 Centralia Road

5613 Charter Oak Drive

600 Coralview Terrace

7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace

12618 Dawnridge Court

809 Executive Drive

15007 Hazelbury Circle

3650 Hemlock Road

2308 Krossridge Court

4616 Laurel Spring Court

11001 Long Branch Drive

11306 Longtown Drive

2216 Millcrest Terrace

7519 Nicklaus Circle

11731 Parrish Creek Lane

12612 Queensgate Road

10212 Ridgerun Road

17201 Silver Maple Terrace

11919 Swift Crossing Drive

8512 Tallion Way

2330 Wadebridge Road

5912 Walking Path Lane

Mechanicsville/Highland Springs

8602 Anderson Court

9410 Apple Blossom Drive

7396 Kelshire Trace

7267 Marimel Lane

10271 Matthews Grove Lane

236 N. New Ave.

10256 Radford Mill Terrace

8265 Soft Wind Court

4233 Spring Run Road

7703 Strath Road

10288 Wanchese Way

Ashland

9241 Chotank Trail

13389 Slayden Circle

Caroline/Doswell

12629 and 12637 Verdon Road

​CCURRAN@richmond.com

(804) 649-6151

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

