Richmond Tacky Lights List 2022

It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch pulls together the list of the biggest and brightest holiday displays every year.
A few houses like 9716 Wendhurst Drive, 9604 Asbury Court and others light up Thanksgiving weekend. While the majority of the houses light up Dec. 1.
Glen Allen
Henrico/West End
9625 Peppertree Drive
8720 River Road
7610 Sweetbriar Road
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
2300 Wistar Court
2302 Wistar Court
Richmond
3209 Hanover Ave.
3330 Hanover Ave.
3307 Kensington Ave.
2200 Park Ave.
8304 St. Charles Road
Chesterfield
4424 and 4432 Belmar Drive
7302 Buck Rub Lane
10154 Carol Anne Road
5615 Centralia Road
5613 Charter Oak Drive
600 Coralview Terrace
7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace
12618 Dawnridge Court
809 Executive Drive
15007 Hazelbury Circle
3650 Hemlock Road
2308 Krossridge Court
4616 Laurel Spring Court
11001 Long Branch Drive
11306 Longtown Drive
2216 Millcrest Terrace
7519 Nicklaus Circle
11731 Parrish Creek Lane
12612 Queensgate Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
17201 Silver Maple Terrace
11919 Swift Crossing Drive
8512 Tallion Way
2330 Wadebridge Road
5912 Walking Path Lane
Mechanicsville/Highland Springs
8602 Anderson Court
9410 Apple Blossom Drive
7396 Kelshire Trace
7267 Marimel Lane
10271 Matthews Grove Lane
236 N. New Ave.
10256 Radford Mill Terrace
8265 Soft Wind Court
4233 Spring Run Road
7703 Strath Road
10288 Wanchese Way
Ashland
9241 Chotank Trail
13389 Slayden Circle
Caroline/Doswell
12629 and 12637 Verdon Road